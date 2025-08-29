“Coming in, I was not sure what is coming, we were not sure with the weather and the conditions, so it was about trying to compete and I am glad I was able to do that and grab that win,” Kerr said afterwards.

“That is my first Diamond League overall victory so that means a lot for me and my career. I am very proud of what I did today.

“I had a few frustrating competitions but with my team, we made sure that I am in a good shape now and I am pretty confident about my jumping at the moment. And in Tokyo, I am pretty sure that I will jump good as well.”

Going into last year’s Olympic Games, Kerr had missed out on making the final at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. But he arrived at the Paris Games as one of the favourites for the event and delivered in the final with a stunning 2.20m leap to triumph in a tense jump off with American Shelby McEwen.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs finished sixth in the women’s 100m.

Hobbs, who was the ninth qualifier, recorded a time of 11.09 seconds.

The race was won by Olympic champion Julien Alfred, of St Lucia, with a time of 10.76 seconds

On Thursday, Tom Walsh finished fifth in the men’s shot put.

The World Championships start in Tokyo on September 13.

– RNZ