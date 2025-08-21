“But I fell in love with it. I’ve got an international cap now, which I’m proud of, but the Paralympics is the pinnacle.
“That’s the equivalent of the Rugby World Cup for us. My goal is to make it to LA and to do everything I can for the team to qualify and earn my spot.”
Growing up in Thames, Alexander was never one for the indoors. He was heavily involved in rugby, adventure racing and athletics, while hunting and fishing around the Coromandel Peninsula filled his spare time.
Standing at 1.96m, as a teenager, the possibilities seemed endless. While his ambition of becoming an All Black was high, playing for the local Thames Valley Swamp Foxes in the Heartland Championship was more realistic.
“That day will never leave me,” Alexander said. “I came off the back of a ruck, someone went to hold me up over the tryline but rotated wrong and I went headfirst into their back and then into the ground, snapping my neck.
“I lay there until the ambulance arrived, then got airlifted from the Thames rugby grounds to Middlemore.”
The result was a dislocated C6 and C7 vertebrae. After undergoing surgery, he developed pneumonia and suffered a collapsed lung.
He spent the rest of the year at the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit, where he saw the Wheel Blacks team train. Future teammate Hayden Barton-Cootes encouraged him to give it a try, but Alexander declined before being discharged.
“Rehab was all about regaining as much independence as possible, learning a whole new way of life,” Alexander said.
“You don’t realise how much you take for granted until you can’t do it anymore, brushing your teeth, dressing yourself, getting out of bed, getting out the front door. It’s like learning everything all over again.”
There were many hurdles to overcome but he eventually enrolled in a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Waikato.
Shortly after, he received a message from New Zealand Wheelchair Rugby development officer Rob Hewitt and he was soon back in sport, working his way through the ranks.
He made his international debut in a tournament in Adelaide last year and most recently featured on a trip to Japan.