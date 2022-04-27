Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek. Photo / Photosport

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has backed her decision to bring retired former captain Jess Maclennan into the squad, saying they had no other option.

Like most ANZ Premiership teams, the Covid freight train has swept through the Tactix, and they're finally getting back to full strength.

At one stage the Canterbury franchise had seven players sidelined at the same time, forcing them to bring back former skipper Maclennan (née Moulds) for their round six match against the Stars because they had nobody to play goal keep – not even in their Mainland National Netball League team.

Netball fans have had contrasting opinions on whether to bring retired players back into the competition, but Delaney-Hoshek said she simply had no other option.

Both of her goal keepers were out with Covid, and their NNL circle defender was also recovering from the virus. She says it was purely positional.

"We were a bit hamstrung on that occasion because there's actually just no one. You can't force a player to play a position that they've never played before. You can't just expect they're going to be able to rock in and mark Maia Wilson."

Delaney-Hoshek says they've done their best to utilise their NNL team, bringing up three players for that match against the Stars.

"[Using Maclennan] was just a one-off situation for us. I know we're over the worst of Covid and our NNL team is there."

Former Tactix captain Jess Maclennan (right) in action in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Like the ANZ Premiership, the NNL has had its struggles. All first round matches were cancelled under the league's Covid-19 match cancellation policy, with games declared a draw and points shared between teams.

It means there are only eight rounds plus a grand final, which in the scheme of things isn't a long season at all, running from March until May. But there is a silver lining – 15 NNL players have been called into Premiership teams so far this season, with 13 making their debut.

Delaney-Hoshek says it would be wonderful for the competition to run for a longer period, but concedes it's a cost factor.

"We would love the competition to be extended. I think the level has really stepped up each year. It's doing what it needs to.

"I know for us, everyone that's stepped up and made their debut has played really well. Parris Petera started for us in that round six game against the Stars and was unfazed by it. She ran our centre pass offs and looked like she'd been playing for years. The programme is definitely working."

The Tactix are working to keep a couple of their NNL players involved following the conclusion of the competition, which finishes on May 7, for further contingency. Delaney-Hoshek says it's just going to be something that they navigate through.

"They'll be in their clubs, but we're working on keeping those guys engaged and ready to go at any stage."

There are still five rescheduled ANZ Premiership matches to be played including Wednesday night's postponed round one match between the Stars and Central Pulse at Auckland's Pulman Arena.