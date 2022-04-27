Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

ANZ Premiership netball: 'We were hamstrung' - Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek backs decision to bring in retired former captain

3 minutes to read
Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek. Photo / Photosport

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Kate Wells

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has backed her decision to bring retired former captain Jess Maclennan into the squad, saying they had no other option.

Like most ANZ Premiership teams, the Covid freight train has swept

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.