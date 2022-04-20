Kate Wells: Past players blocking pathways for promising youth

Leana de Bruin in action for the Magic against the Pulse. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Covid has well and truly hit our domestic sporting competitions like a freight train going at full speed. We've seen game after game postponed because of the pandemic, and things are only just starting to get better. But if one thing's clear, it's that netball is a sport that has struggled immensely to pull teams together.

As of today nine ANZ Premiership matches have been postponed due to teams not being able to front a fit squad, and at times teams have had to improvise, bringing in different players to make up the numbers. I commend each of the six franchises for the work they've done to make matches possible.

But one thing that doesn't sit right with me is who they've brought into the squad. It's conflicting as a netball fan to see retired players come back into the fold. A highlight for me this season was seeing Leana de Bruin make a return to the game at 44 years of age, not looking out of place whatsoever. She's fit, agile and as determined as ever. But I can't stand to see training partners, apprentice players and national league players not brought into sides as replacements.

On some occasions it's been used. Carys Stythe, Greer Sinclair, Renee Matoe and Ainsleyana Puleiata are all prime examples of how players should be brought into teams to fill a gap. They all work their butts off at training week in and week out, and have taken their chances when they've got out on court. But to see Hayley Saunders, Brooke Leaver and de Bruin brought into the Magic side, and Jess Maclennan playing for the Tactix, it doesn't sit well with me knowing they've had their day in the sun.

In no way am I disrespecting them as people and players; I admire and respect them all for what they have given the sport. But is there a responsibility as coaches to utilise upcoming talent and to develop new players?

Over the years I've seen up and coming netballers train for hours on end each for no money while working and studying. They make countless sacrifices to get to training and games. When an injury happens or in this instance when Covid happens, there's an opportunity for these players to get a shot. But coaches clearly don't have the confidence to throw them out on court, and instead ring up an old faithful, get them into training and straight into a game.

If we want to grow and develop netball players in this country we can't keep playing this game.

The talent in this country is second to none at both the secondary school and club level. The only way to get more Silver Ferns is to get more players out on court, not to bring in past players who have a bunch of caps next to their name. It can be a detriment, at times turning people away from the game due to missed opportunities.