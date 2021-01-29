America's Cup 2021: The Prada Cup semifinal - Schedule, start time, odds, live streaming and how to watch

All you need to know ahead of day two of the Prada Cup semifinals.

Win the start, sail a clean race and take the win.

It might not be as easy as it sounds, but that was how things played out on the opening day of the Prada Cup semifinals.

Getting the better of the start in both races on Friday, Luna Rossa took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against American Magic in convincing fashion.

In his live blog of the races for the Herald, AUT's sailing expert Mark Orams said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill made all the difference in the Americans' first competitive racing since sustaining serious damage to Patriot following their dramatic capsize two weeks ago.

"It was always a risk with so many repairs and replacements that the boat would go into the racing today not fully cocked, and without the confidence of the crew," Orams said.

"So while people might criticise their poor starts, right from entry they did not want to engage with Luna Rossa. they did all they could to stay away from them, and that just saw Jimmy Spithill's eyes light up.

"He just crucified them in those starts."

Luna Rossa always led against American Magic yesterday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The races followed an eerily similar script; Luna Rossa got the better of the start, held or slightly increased their lead through the first five gates, before a slower leg on the fifth from American Magic ended with a splashdown coming around the gate, essentially taking them out of the race.

The turn around the right-hand marker at the end of the upwind leg was a problem for American Magic in both races – with a costly splashdown in the first race followed by two more in the same spot in the second race.

In race one, Luna Rossa won by 2:43, with a 3:07 win in the second race.

While American Magic looked good at times and had plenty of speed, Luna Rossa put pressure on the Americans from the start and showed their intentions with two well-sailed races in high winds.

While the wind speed dropped from about 19 knots to 15 knots between the two races, both teams consistently sailed above 40 knots, while both surpassed 49 knots in the opening race.

With a two-race lead, Luna Rossa are firmly in the driver's seat ahead of the two races on Saturday, with conditions expected to be light and variable over the weekend.

American Magic in action in race one. Photo / Brett Phibbs

According to Orams, conditions on Saturday could determine if the Americans have any chance of a comeback.

"New conditions - the last big hope for American Magic. A change of fortune maybe," he said.

"I think that Dean Barker has lost confidence in this boat, and I think now the brave face Terry Hutchinson is putting on is just that. Deep down, they know that their chances of staying alive in this regatta are slim.

"Patriot has control problems in these conditions. If Barker cannot sail the boat aggressively because he is worried about the stability of flight, he cannot sail how he wants to."

Schedule

There are two races scheduled today, with the first to get under way at 3.15pm - weather permitting. The semifinal could be over by tonight - if Luna Rossa win both races, they will take an unassailable 4-0 lead and advance to take on Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup final. If American Magic pick up a win, there will be racing continuing on Sunday. The first team to four wins makes the final.

Odds

Prada Cup semifinal series winner:

Luna Rossa - $1.09

American Magic - $6.00

To win race three:

Luna Rossa - $1.27

American Magic - $3.40

How to watch and stream

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

If you're in Auckland, you can also head down to the America's Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10am to 8pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.

There are also many options to view the action live around Auckland's waterfront. Here are the best spots to watch the action.

Race officials will determine which course will be used on each racing day.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.