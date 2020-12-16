Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup 2021: The best spots in Auckland to watch World Series and Christmas Cup races

8 minutes to read
Luna Rossa hits the water alongside Team NZ after yesterday's race was abandoned due to lack of wind. Video / Michael Craig
Cheree Kinnear
By:

Cheree Kinnear is a sports reporter for NZME

With the America's Cup World Series and Christmas Race getting under way from today, Cheree Kinnear rates Auckland's offshore viewing spots.

All four teams will officially go head-to-head for the first time today before the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.