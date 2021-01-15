America's Cup 2021: The Prada Cup - First day of sailing in Auckland

The crowd in Auckland just before first race. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Auckland has turned on a pearler of a day for the first day of sailing in the Prada Cup to determine the challenger for the Auld Mug.

A steady stream of families, city workers and lunchtime diners have filled waterfront bars while restaurants prepared for the first of two races at 3.15pm.

The waterfront is basking in 26C of sunshine and blue skies. There is a 18km/h southwesterly wind, which a member of the Italian syndicate described as good and fair for racing.

One of the talking points is the form of British team Ineos, and whether they can turn around their poor performances in the pre-Christmas regatta between the three challengers and America's Cup holder Emirates Team New Zealand.

Milford yachtie Phil Evans said he would like to see the English come back "because they have been looking a bit dismal".

Evans and his wife Donna recently saw the Brits training at the back of Waiheke and said they were flying and looking more polished.

Several hundred spectators gathered in Auckland for the races.

"At the moment it is weighted toward America Magic but I'm hoping England can come back and Prada should give those hard time."

The Evans said they would normally be out on the water but decided to come down to Thrace village to look at the boats, size them up and watch the racing on tying screen.

Village team volunteers are asking people to scan on the Covid tracer app as they enter the race village.

Despite the requests, many people are ignoring the advice.

Wynyard Quarter sign. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Penny Torrance and her grandson, Kyler Rosendaal, 14, are not sure if the English will do well.

"You couldn't get a better day for it," said Torrance, who is a big fan of Luna Ross's skipper Jimmy Spitall for congratulating Team New Zealand after losing to them at the last cup, and bringing them beer.

Torrance said it is a shame Covid meant there are few international visitors, while Rosendaal is keen do some photography.