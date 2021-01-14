America's Cup 2021: Traffic builds as regatta spectators snare prime harbourside vantage points

Crowd on North Head watched the 1st race of the Prada America's Cup World Series in December. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Traffic is beginning to build heading to one of the best vantage points to watch the America's Cup racing on the Waitematā, as Auckland braces for a huge influx of spectators.

Lake Rd on the North Shore was congested more than four hours before the first race of the challenger series.

It's taking place at 3pm on the spectator-friendly course C, between North Head and Bastion Pt.

There will be two races between 3pm and 5pm today, Saturday and Sunday.

A snapshot of live traffic flows across Auckland shows the main road that connects Devonport and Takapuna packed and slow moving from the Takapuna intersection.

Traffic is also slow around the city's downtown waterfront, where public fan zones are located at the cup village, and along Fanshawe St to the Northern Motorway onramps.

Several waterfront roads are now closed until 11pm, including Jellicoe and Madden Sts, and sections of Beaumont St.

For those not out on the water, the best spots for catching today's Prada Cup racing are on either side of the water, on Okahu Bay Wharf along Tamaki Dr, atop Bastion Pt or North Head.

If you're heading to the PRADA Cup today give yourself plenty of time and plan your travel in advance. Why not catch public transport or cruise in on your e-scooter or bike to enjoy free valet parking?



For all details visit: https://t.co/DbnEsIx8DI pic.twitter.com/xm18CSTWvE — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 14, 2021

Auckland Transport today reminded those heading to the first day of racing to give themselves plenty of time travelling to the waterfront and consider catching public transport.

Those using an e-scooter or bike would be able to enjoy free valet parking at a dedicated spot near the waterfront

Auckland Transport also said it was important to scan QR codes with the Covid Tracer app on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

Ferry sailings will either be disrupted or suspended during racing.

The Gulf Harbour sailings will be replaced by buses between 2pm and 5.30pm while many other ferries including the Devonport, Waiheke Island, Pine Harbour and Half Moon Bay ferries will operate on changed timetables.

Other ferries passengers are being warned the trips may take longer and subject to delays.

HOW TO WATCH AND STREAM

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

If you're in Auckland, you can also head down to the America's Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10am to 8pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.