America's Cup 2021: The Alternative Commentary Collective presents Live From The Bunghole!

The Alternative Commentary Collective are covering every bow movement of the America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

They know first to seven wins the Auld Mug...but other than that they know less about sailing than you do.

Join Mike Lane and Matt Heath as they call today's races.

Race director Iain Murray has chosen Course C for today's two races where Team New Zealand take a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the first to seven wins series.

Murray admitted it was a bit of a gamble to use the course off North Head in Devonport with wind expected to pick up later in the day.

