America's Cup 2021: Victory preparations underway, 'Air of anticipation' as 1500-strong fan flotilla expected at harbour stadium

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during yesterday's action-packed America's Cup racing. Photo / Getty Images

Preparations for a public ceremony to hand over the Auld Mug are being finalised should Team New Zealand sail to victory this afternoon.

With Auckland's Waitemata Harbour expected to be swamped by a flotilla of fans eager to capture a slice of history, Team New Zealand are tantalisingly poised to retain the America's Cup at just two wins from the title.

Some 1500 spectator craft are expected to start making their way towards the popular course C, sandwiched between Northhead and Mission Bay, from midday to get prime front-row spots to take in the on-water contest.

America's Cup organisers are also expecting a massive surge of fans to flock to Auckland's viaduct, especially if Team New Zealand win the first race of the day.

Auckland Unlimited general manager destination Steve Armitage said final plans were underway to celebrate a victory moment after today's racing.

‌

"We're looking at how we provide a moment to acknowledge the success of whoever ends up lifting the cup and to acknowledge the role that the city's played in that," said Armitage.

He said details were due to come out in coming hours about an "enhanced dock-in show" when the boats return to the viaduct.

"We're just looking at how we can create a special moment for the team, if it's Team New Zealand today, obviously, but any day once we get an outcome."

Armitage said the Auld Mug will be presented in public to the victorious crew.

He said he was expecting thousands of spectators to watch today's action, both at the viaduct and vantage points overlooking the course.

"I don't expect it will get to the same extent as we did on Saturday but I think there will be a bit of a rush on, particularly if Team New Zealand win the first race and the possibility of a trophy being awarded at the end of the day becomes a more realistic one."

He added that this afternoon could possibly be the final time we see an America's Cup raced on our shores.

"We need to bear in mind that there's no given that the event will be here again.

"It's possible we might not get a chance to experience this again any time soon."

Armitage said the event had underpinned the summer for the City of Sails, attracting domestic visitors and keeping Aucklanders in town to support their local businesses.

He said hospitality sector at the viaduct were "rubbing their hands with glee".

"These four or five days aren't going to completely compensate for the forecast earnings they had throughout the summer but they certainly go some way towards making them feel a bit happier about where their businesses are at.

"Equally, it's brought a lot of joy to Auckland," said Armitage.

"It's a very exiting day. There's a great air of anticipation," said Coastguard's on-water coordinator John Cowan.

He urged spectator craft to get out early today because the race course perimeter had three boundaries right up against transit lanes.

"You're not allowed to stop through those transit lanes, it's really important to allow ferries to move through."

He expected a large fleet out on the water to take in the action.

"I would be expecting somewhere between 1000 and 1500. We had 650 yesterday. Given that today is potentially the last day of racing if Team New Zealand score two wins I think we'll have a big interest in it," said Cowan.

Course marshals and the harbourmaster would be actively patrolling the transit lane areas.

"Its really important that spectator craft don't stop near the entrance and exit of those so people that need to get through can get through unobstructed."

Two major lanes included around Northhead and off Bastion Point.

Maritime New Zealand northern region compliance manager Neil Howarth said by and large the spectators had been well-behaved and following rules in heavy congestion travelling to and from racing.

"Overall the level of preparedness of the people we've been talking to has been great. It's been really nice to see," said Howarth.

"I was out on my boat on Saturday afternoon and coming back in there were more boats than I've seen in a small space but very, very orderly. The five-knot speed limit that the harbourmaster has put in, most people were going only marginally above it.

"On the whole we've seen really good behaviour. We've talked to a couple of people after they've come in because they've been a little bit fast but there's been very few reports of outrageous behaviour."

While numbers weren't expected to be as big as at the weekend, having it on course C meant it would be very convenient for people to take in the action.

"It's a very accessible course so people could sneak away from work an hour early and be on the race track in time for it," he said.

The cup regatta stands at 5-3, with Team New Zealand leading Luna Rossa in the first-to-seven series.