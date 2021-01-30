America's Cup 2021 live: The Prada Cup semifinal - Schedule, start time, odds, live streaming and how to watch

Join us here for today's live blog of the Prada Cup semifinal between Luna Rossa and American Magic in Auckland.

All you need to know ahead of day two of the Prada Cup semifinals.

There could be a delayed start to Prada Cup semifinal racing today, with light winds expected.

Winds of between 7-10 knots are expected for the start of the first race between Luna Rossa and American Magic at 3.15pm, with the wind having to be above 6.5 knots – measured between nine and four minutes from the start - for racing to get under way.

Racing is set for Course A, and with breeze expected to die around 5pm, there could be a short window in which to allocate the two scheduled races – with 6pm the latest the races can begin.

The time limit for each race is 45 minutes, and the first leg must be completed within 12 minutes. The course can be shortened to four legs if required.

Sunday's forecast looks less promising, meaning Luna Rossa – who are two wins away from progressing to the Prada Cup final - could have their potential progression delayed if races aren't able to be completed today, even if American Magic don't pick up a win.

Two races are scheduled for today and Sunday, with a potential seventh and final race set for Tuesday if required. The first team to four wins advances to the Prada Cup final to take on Ineos Team UK.

Ineos and America's Cup defender Team New Zealand are allowed to practice on the course up to 25 minutes before the start.

Schedule

There are two races scheduled today, with the first to get under way at 3.15pm - weather permitting. The semifinal could be over by tonight - if Luna Rossa win both races, they will take an unassailable 4-0 lead and advance to take on Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup final. If American Magic pick up a win, there will be racing continuing on Sunday. The first team to four wins makes the final.

Odds

Prada Cup semifinal series winner:

Luna Rossa - $1.09

American Magic - $6.00

To win race three:

Luna Rossa - $1.27

American Magic - $3.40

How to watch and stream

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

If you're in Auckland, you can also head down to the America's Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10am to 8pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.

There are also many options to view the action live around Auckland's waterfront. Here are the best spots to watch the action.

Race officials will determine which course will be used on each racing day.

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University of Technology.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.