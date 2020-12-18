America's Cup 2021: Boats set for new look as light winds are forecast for day three of World Series racing

Light winds in Auckland cast doubt this morning on whether sailing would go ahead on day three of racing in the America's Cup World Series.

While the Metservice is predicting maximum gusts of 10 knots for the Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf this afternoon, with the likelihood of even lighter periods of wind, America's Cup organisers are currently pushing ahead with racing.

Racing cannot take place if the wind speed does not exceed 6.5 knots and if conditions remain marginally above that mark then sailing fans may be treated to a new look for the boats on the water.

In light winds the AC65 boats will be expected to take to the water with "Code Zero" headsails, an adaptation designed specifically for these kinds of days.

"It could potentially be the first time we see the large Code Zero headsails flown off the bowsprit to generate enough power in the light winds," AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams told NZME on Saturday morning.

Te Rehutai flies the Code Zero sail during training ahead of the America's Cup World Series. Photo / Photosport

There was speculation earlier this morning that the light conditions would force organisers to shift racing to the less fan-friendly course A, however the same course as the opening two days of racing, C, will again be employed today.

Some prime locations to watch course C are Bastion Point and Okahu Bay Wharf.

