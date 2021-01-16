America's Cup 2021: All you need to know from day two of the Prada Cup

Ineos Team UK have continued their stunning turnaround, while American Magic struggled and are still without a win. Here is all you need to know about what unfolded on day two of the Prada Cup.

Ineos stay unbeaten as American Magic struggle

Ineos Team UK have remained unbeaten in the Prada Cup, beating American Magic in their only race on day two.

But for the Americans, led by Kiwi Dean Barker, it was a second horror day on the water as they suffered a third defeat and tumbled from pre-regatta favourites to now being regarded as the weakest challenger on display.

Questions raised in bizarre day

Questions over the appropriate wind limits for this regatta will continue, after a bizarre second day.

In the light conditions the races became "a lottery" according to Barker.

"You could call that a lottery yeah…pretty marginal," said Barker after their first-up loss to Luna Rossa. "You question why you want to do that as part of the event. [It's] swings and roundabouts and obviously it didn't go that well for us. It is just connecting the dots. Everyone is struggling [with these conditions]."

It was a tough day for American Magic. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Barker's frustrations were accentuated by a tough day for American Magic, who remain winless in the Prada Cup as their rivals handled the conditions better.

How the day unfolded

Ineos' big turnaround

Ineos Team UK's stunning turnaround was so drastic, it led to some questions over whether they were hiding their hand during the World Series regatta in December.

Ineos Team UK remain unbeaten. Photo / Brett Phibbs

However, skipper Sir Ben Ainslie laughed off the suggestions, and Herald columnist Bianca Cook wrote about why the big improvements are legitimate.

What to expect tomorrow

The winds will be back for tomorrow's third day of racing in the Prada Cup, but foul weather is forecast for spectators along the Auckland waterfront.

"It should be pretty good for sailing tomorrow," said MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman.

He said the winds in the morning will be light, but a northwesterly will develop later in the morning and reach 15 knots by lunchtime and be pretty good for racing in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's northwest winds of 10 to 25 knots will be similar in strength to yesterday's southwest winds that saw Team UK fly out of the blocks and bag back-to-back wins against American Magic and Luna Rossa.

