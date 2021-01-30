America's Cup 2021: All you need to know from day two of the Prada Cup semifinals

Luna Rossa have roared into the Prada Cup final after completing a dominant 4-0 semifinal sweep of American Magic, booking a showdown against Ineos Team UK starting February 13.

Here's all you need to know about today's action.

Luna Rossa progress, American Magic eliminated

Luna Rossa celebrate victory. Photo / Dean Purcell

American Magic have been eliminated from the Prada Cup in the most punishing fashion.

Down 3-0 in the semifinals against Luna Rossa, the syndicate from the New York Yacht Club needed to win the second race on Saturday afternoon to sail again tomorrow.

However, issues with their foil arms took any opportunity they had of keeping their campaign alive out of their hands within the opening leg.

As he fought to hold back tears, American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson gave a simple summary of his team's exodus.

"It's brutal. It's just brutal."

The moment American Magic were doomed

American Magic in action. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a do or die race, as they trailed 3-0 in the best of seven series, Patriot had been beaten off the start by Luna Rossa, but weren't too far behind.

But at 4:18pm on Saturday, six words from Dean Barker signalled the end of American Magic's campaign.

What next for Dean Barker?

Dean Barker is taking a wait and see approach to his future in the America's Cup, after the end of the American Magic campaign on Saturday.

Barker has been at the forefront of the American campaign, as the helmsman and a senior leader in the group, and the emotion was still raw hours after the race.

How it all unfolded

Luna Rossa cruised to a 4-0 win. Photo / Dean Purcell

Miss the action? Catch up on the blow-by-blow of both races with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams' expert commentary.

Kiwi Magic

As Team New Zealand prepare to launch their defence of the America's Cup, the financial 'Godfather' of our earliest challenges, Sir Michael Fay, has revealed previously never talked about secrets about on and off-course dramas.

Beyond the Cup

World champion sailor Phil Robertson joins AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams and Matt Brown to review all of the America's Cup news - catch the episode in your video player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.