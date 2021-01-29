America's Cup 2021: All you need to know from day one of the Prada Cup semifinals

The Prada Cup semifinals got under way today with Luna Rossa taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Here's all you need to know from today's action.

Luna Rossa make fast start

Luna Rossa led American Magic throughout all two races. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Win the start, sail a clean race and take the win.

It might not be as easy as it sounds, but that was how things played out on the opening day of the Prada Cup semifinals.

Getting the better of the start in both races on Friday, Luna Rossa took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against American Magic in convincing fashion.

Is this the end for American Magic?

American Magic performed a miracle to be racing in the Prada Cup semifinal – now they need another one. The New York based syndicate looked down and out 13 days ago, after the horrific capsize of Patriot. They have re-emerged, thanks to some remarkable work from their shore crew, but are already on the edge of the abyss, writes Michael Burgess.

One thing is for certain, argues Bianca Cook, Dean Barker and his team can't leave anything on shore. They have to go out fighting. If they don't, it's game over.

American Magic react

American Magic struggled in both races. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While American Magic started the day with the aura of triumph, that was soon overtaken by frustration on the water. Skipper Terry Hutchinson shared with us his thoughts from the day's racing.

How it all unfolded

Luna Rossa lead American Magic in race one. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Miss the racing? Catch up on the blow-by-blow action with AUT Sailing Professor Mark Orams' live blog.

Two of the greats

America's Cup sailor Jimmy Spithill seems to have support from an unlikely source - former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

The 40-year-old Kiwi rugby great was spotted around the Luna Rossa base before the first semifinal race of the Prada Cup against American Magic, chewing the fat with Luna Rossa's outspoken Australian co-helmsman Spithill.

Beyond The Cup

Mark Orams joins Cheree Kinnear to analyse all the news from the first two races of the Prada Cup semifinals - catch the episode in your video player above.

