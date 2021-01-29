America's Cup 2021: Former All Black captain Richie McCaw spotted with Jimmy Spithill before Prada Cup semifinal racing

America's Cup sailor Jimmy Spithill seems to have support from an unlikely source - former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

The 40-year-old Kiwi rugby great was spotted around the Luna Rossa base before the first semifinal race of the Prada Cup against American Magic, chewing the fat with Luna Rossa's outspoken Australian co-helmsman Spithill.

Former All Black Richie McCaw talks with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Helmsman Jimmy Spithill. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Spithill has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Kiwis for years after some of his barbs aimed at Team New Zealand during the America's Cup in 2013 in San Francisco.

Spithill was skipper of Oracle Team USA when they achieved one of sport's most remarkable comebacks - beating Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match after trailing by 7-1.

McCaw, who led the All Blacks to World Cup wins in in 2011 and 2015, retired shortly after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy six years ago - after 148 tests in the black jersey.

Whatever McCaw told Spithill it seemed to have worked: Luna Rossa defeated the American syndicate, helmed by Kiwi Dean Barker, comfortably in both races to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ Covid Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.