America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news

The day has finally arrived - after weeks of Prada Cup racing and, well... waiting, Team New Zealand are set to begin their defence of the Auld Mug against Luna Rossa from 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Both teams' skippers attended the official opening press conference on Tuesday - and fans would be hoping for a few more sparks on the water, than were provided by a guarded Peter Burling and Max Sirena.

Here are the top stories on the eve of the first day's racing.

Burling: 'Team NZ boat faster...

Burling was surprisingly forthright when asked if he believed Team NZ had the faster boat, saying he was "relatively confident" that was the case in certain conditions.

The Kiwi skipper did, however, acknowledge that the Challenger has looked dangerous in lighter breeze - and that they might "have the jump" on his team in the starting box.

Te Rehutai is launched into the water for some last-minute training. Photo / Photosport

...but no plans to copy tactic'

Burling also responded to persistent rumours that the Defender could replicate the Italians' dual-helmsman setup on Wednesday.

The Kiwis have been spotted trialling the strategy of having a helmsman on either side of the boat, rather than having one change position as Burling has done for the team.

"Definitely a lot of questions have been asked about the way we sail the boat," said Burling. "Now I can say that, you know, we've sailed the boat exactly the same way we have sailed it now for the last two years."

Max's message

Sirena, meanwhile, had a simple answer when asked whether his team were feeling the pressure as the underdog.

While Luna Rossa have done more competitive sailing than any other syndicate - having to go through the round robins, semifinals and the finals of the Prada Cup - they lost both their previous outings against Burling and Co in the World Series.

"I think in sport, in a final there is a lot of pressure on a team. We've got nothing to lose, so we're going to give everything on the water," said Sirena.

Peter Burling and Max Sirena at the official America's Cup Match press conference in Auckland on Tuesday. Photo / Photosport

Burling vs Spithill - the verdict

The Herald's lead analyst and AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams says the first day of racing will be by far the most important, as teams show their hands after considerable time off the water.

In his weekly column, Orams also shares his thoughts on who could come out on top in the much-anticipated battle of the helmsmen between Burling and Jimmy Spithill.

Your complete guide to day 1

You can find essential information on race day 1 here - including the full schedule, start time, odds, live streaming and how to watch - while fans can click here for everything they need to know about watching the racing under Covid-19 alert level 2.

Greatest Cup moments

And, in case you missed it, Michael Burgess highlights the 21 most memorable moments in America's Cup history. Will this Cup match live up to some of its predecessors?

Beyond the Cup

American Magic helmsman Dean Barker and Orams join Matt Brown to preview the America's Cup showdown between Team NZ and Luna Rossa. Watch the video in your player above.

