America's Cup 2021: Max Sirena's message to Luna Rossa - 'We have nothing to lose'

As anticipated as the America's Cup match is every time it comes around, historically, the series has not served up much of a competition.

In the past 10 editions, seven have been won by a margin of three or more races, while there have been six shutouts, including two instances decided by a 2-0 score line.

The sole exception to this was Oracle Team USA's remarkable comeback from 8-1 down to beat Team New Zealand 9-8 in the 2013 match and retain the Auld Mug.

It's been a history of beatdowns on the water, and when asked if 2021 was going to be different, Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena gave an honest response.

"I'll let you know tomorrow afternoon," Sirena quipped. "To be honest, we don't know.

"I think in sport, in a final there is a lot of pressure on a team. We've got nothing to lose, so we're going to give everything on the water."

Luna Rossa and their vessel of the same name will take on Team New Zealand and Te Rehutai on the Hauraki Gulf over the coming week, looking to pry the Auld Mug from the grips of their hosts.

Skipper Max Sirena says there is nothing to lose for Luna Rossa. Photo / Getty

There is plenty of intrigue around the start of the match on Wednesday afternoon as the two teams sit at opposite end of the spectrum in terms of race experience in the new AC75 class.

As the defender, Team New Zealand were not about to race at all during the Prada Cup Challenger Series, but instead had to work on their performance through training, spending time in the sheds and watching their potential opponents for the match battle for the right to challenge.

For Luna Rossa, they have had more racing than any other team entered in the 36th America's Cup, having to go through the round robins, semifinals and the finals of the Prada Cup, with their performance improving at every step of the journey. Factor in the racing both teams got under their belts in the America's Cup World Series in December, and Luna Rossa have completed 24 races to Team New Zealand's six.

The pair have sailed against one another already, with Team New Zealand winning both races against their Italian counterparts during the December regatta. Since then, outside of some practices, the two have simply had to watch one another on the water, which Sirena said wasn't necessarily the best way to judge how things would go when the racing began.

"I think it's hard to judge performance by just watching the two boats sailing. We know they're fast because we sailed against them more than two months ago and we saw them sailing during practice a few weeks ago against the Americans and the English, but I don't know. It's too early for me; I don't have a crystal ball. The only thing I can tell you is we're going to give everything.

"It's a lifetime opportunity and we will give everything to try to take that opportunity."

A history of beatdowns - results of the last 10 America's Cup matches

2017: Aotearoa beat Oracle Team USA 17 7-1

2013: Oracle Team USA 17 beat Aotearoa (NZ) 9-8

2010: USA-17 beat Alinghi 5 2-0

2007: SUI-100 beat NZL-92 5-2

2003: SUI 64 (Switzerland) beat NZL 82 5-0

2000: NZL 60 beat ITA 45 5-0

1995: Black Magic (NZ) beat Young America (USA) 5-0

1992: America³ (USA) beat Il Moro di Venezia (ITA) 4-1

1988: Stars and Stripes 88 (USA) beat KZ-1 (NZ) 2-0

1987: Stars and Stripes 87 (USA) beat Kookaburra III (AUS) 4-0

