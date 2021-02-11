America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's Prada Cup news

We are only days away from the start of the Prada Cup final. Here is all you need to know about the latest Cup news.

Reason behind controversial Am Cup rule change - and why Ainslie isn't happy

America's Cup race director Iain Murray has confirmed the upper end of the wind limit has been lowered as a result of a review into recent racing.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the wind limit would remain at 21 knots and not be extended to 23 knots as was originally planned for the Prada Cup finals and America's Cup match.

Four reasons 2023 America's Cup won't leave Auckland

Here's a wager – in spite of reports thatTeam NZ is hawking the America's Cup round to overseas venues (should they successfully defend this time), I bet the next Cup regatta will be held in Auckland, writes Paul Lewis.

There is a 'but'. Economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19 is painting rather a different picture of the funding of the next defence than might be popularly supposed by the man in the street.

Grant Simmer on 30 years in the America's Cup

NZME's new podcast series - the Superior Sailor - features interviews with some of the movers and shakers from the sailing world to find out what makes them tick, who their heroes are and why they keep coming back for more.

In episode three, Ineos Team UK CEO Grant Simmer joins Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave to reflect on his more than 30 years involved in the America's Cup.

The A to Z dummies guide to the America's Cup

Know your tacks from your gybes and your bear aways from your bowsprits? No? We've got you covered with our dummies guide to the America's Cup as we edge closer to the battle for sailing's ultimate prize.

Luna Rossa's claim

Luna Rossa have been quick to claim underdog status for the Prada Cup final – though are hopeful a series of key improvements can bridge the gap with Ineos Team UK.

Beyond the Cup

Watch in your video player above as NZME reporter Cheree Kinnear goes behind the scenes at Luna Rossa's base.

