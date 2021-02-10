America's Cup 2021: The Superior Sailor Series - Grant Simmer on 30 years in the America's Cup

Grant Simmer with his Ineos Team UK team. Photo / Photosport

NZME's new podcast series - the Superior Sailor - features interviews with some of the movers and shakers from the sailing world to find out what makes them tick, who their heroes are and why they keep coming back for more.

In Episode Three, Ineos Team UK CEO Grant Simmer joins Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave to reflect on his more than 30 years involved in the America's Cup.

The Australian native has done just about everything under the sun - sailor, manager, CEO, you name it, he has done it.

From Australia to America and now the UK - Simmer has seen it all and in some way has gone full circle - and all because he simply "loves it".

"It's a great business where you're dealing with a sporting contest but we're also dealing with a really difficult technical challenge," he said.

"Every Cup is different and our priorities and focus changes Cup to Cup and I love it, even though I'm probably ageing out, I love it."

Simmer also dives into the technological advancements of the boats and the challenges of making it all work.

"These boats are incredibly complicated, to marry the technology with the feel and skill of the worlds best sailors ... tuning the boat and developing the boat together with the technical stuff is a big part of it, the same way a Formula 1 driver develops a car," he said

Listen to the full podcast below:

