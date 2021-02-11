America's Cup 2021: Race director Iain Murray reveals reason behind controversial rule change

Ineos Team UK haven't raced since the round robin stage of the Prada Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

America's Cup race director Iain Murray has confirmed the upper end of the wind limit has been lowered as a result of a review into recent racing.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the wind limit would remain at 21 knots and not be extended to 23 knots as was originally planned for the Prada Cup finals and America's Cup match.

Already in the event, there has been a capsize while the opening semifinal race, which was started in winds just under 21 knots but saw the breeze increase during the race, saw the 50-knot mark passed, with American Magic flying at a record 53.31 knots and at times looked like they would lose control of the vessel.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Murray said the change was made to ensure teams were racing their boats, not just trying to survive.

"I think it was a reality check of the way we measure the wind and what the boats see, and then for the crews on the yacht, are they racing their boats or are they delivering them around the race course?"

While the decision was made on the side of caution, not all syndicates were on board with it. Challenger of Record Luna Rossa and Defender Team New Zealand signed off on the change, while challenging syndicate Ineos Team UK voiced their desire to see an increase in wind limit as was planned.

"We were consulted and our opinion was we didn't think it should be changed at this late date, and we should have stuck with the 23 knots wind limit," Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie confirmed on Thursday. "That said, there are clearly safety elements here in play, and we were happy that it was the Challenger of Record and Defender's decision.

"We told them our viewpoint, but we also said we would support their decision so that's where we are at.

"It's clearly full-on sailing these boats in over 20 knots of breeze. When you get into a 23-knot wind limit, and as Iain said, you then start getting into 27 knots, that's really full-on.

"That's what all of us have been designing our boats for and training for, so to change that at the last minute is not something we would have done.

"But again, it's not our decision, we are not going to sit here and moan about it. It is what it is, it's up to the Defender and Challenger of Record to make those decisions. As a challenging team, we have to react to that and make the best of what we can."

Team UK will meet Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup finals, which will be raced as a first-to-seven series over the coming weeks, with the winner moving on to challenger Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match in March. Two races are planned for each day, starting at 4pm, with the first day of racing set for Saturday.

