America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the Prada Cup

American Magic are back on the water, Patriot's heartfelt tribute and Auckland boaties' close encounter with Team New Zealand.

Here's all you need to know from today's Cup news.

The key to beating Luna Rossa

American Magic mainsail trimmer Paul Goodison has revealed the key to beating Luna Rossa ahead of their Prada Cup semifinal clash this weekend.

Goodison said the team hopes to "carry on where we left off" as the team prepares to sail once again after repairing their boat.

American Magic's heartfelt tribute

American Magic's Patriot is ready to hit the water, but not without a heartfelt tribute to the teams which helped make their return possible.

The boat has been repaired after sustaining major damage in a dramatic capsize during the first weekend of Prada Cup racing.

First-look photos obtained by the Herald show a tribute on the repaired boat to the teams that helped save it from sinking.

American Magic's Patriot 2.0 successfully foiling. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Robertson: 'Why Americans could have the edge'

World champions sailor Phil Robertson believes American Magic's dramatic capsize could be just the break they needed to get their America's Cup campaign back on track.

In his column for the Herald, Robertson writes that while the syndicate's 10-day turnaround would've been tough and there's no telling the extent of improvements they were able to make to their patched-up boat, there's nothing like a bit of adversity to push a team to another level.

Team NZ fly past boaties in close encounter

Boaties got an up-close and personal visit from Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai on the water this week.

In a Youtube video reposted by 'Live Sail Die,' Team New Zealand are filmed practising on the Waitematā Harbour before making a beeline towards the boat.

Tensions onboard rose as the 75-foot foiling monohull sped closer before closely passing the back of the onlookers' boat.

Beyond the Cup

On the latest episode of Beyond the Cup, Matt Brown and Mark Orams are joined by Ineos Team UK sail trimmer Joey Newton and Luna Rossa grinder Shannon Falcone to discuss American Magic's quest to make the Prada Cup semifinal start line.

Catch the episode in your video player above.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ Covid Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.