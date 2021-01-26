America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand fly past boaties in close encounter

Boaties got an up-close and personal visit from Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai on the water this week.

In a Youtube video reposted by 'Live Sail Die,' Team New Zealand are filmed practising on the Waitematā Harbour before making a beeline towards the boat.

Tensions onboard rose as the 75-foot foiling monohull sped closer before closely passing the back of the onlookers' boat.

"Woooweee!," someone is heard shouting. "Did you hear the sound it was making!?"

"We are never going to get this close again," said another.

Team New Zealand gave onlookers a visit. Photo / Live Sail Die

The videos' description described the encounter as a "full fizzer".

"Emirates Team New Zealand come steaming by in Te Rehutai! The Kiwis have been keeping on the down low and testing out in the "back paddock" so it's good to get a reminder that they're ready to go."

The video has more than 7,000 views on Youtube so far.

Earlier this week, Team New Zealand gave fans a sneak peek of their latest America's Cup weapon - sleek new foils that would make the Defender much faster.

Pictures of Te Rehutai being lifted from the water in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter revealed a brand-new set of foils that are noticeably narrower than what they have been using over the past months.

Team New Zealand won the America's Cup World Series last month using smaller and faster foils than the challengers - Ineos Team UK, American Magic and Luna Rossa - for the Auld Mug.

The new piece of hardware also features a "blended-foil" bulb design - resembling the latest generation kite foils, and according to AUT's sailing professor and Herald columnist Mark Orams, something the Kiwi syndicate has been trialling.

Meanwhile Luna Rossa and American Magic are preparing for the Prada Cup semi finals this week, with Patriot set to be re-launched this afternoon.

