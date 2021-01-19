America's Cup 2021: All the latest from the American Magic and the Prada Cup

This weekend's Prada Cup racing remains up in the air after American Magic's capsize on Sunday.

Here's all you need to know about the latest Cup news.

Schedule struggle

There's no guarantee the race schedule will change for the third and fourth round-robin in the Prada Cup – meaning teams could be forced to race on their own in order to bank points.

The original schedule for Friday had American Magic in races against Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK. But the schedule has been taken down from the Prada Cup website, which now reads "race schedule to be confirmed" for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa will be the only boats racing this weekend. Photo / Michael Craig

Regatta director Iain Murray told the Herald no agreement had been reached at this morning's meeting to alter the schedule.

Team's NZ offer

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton has offered to open up his team's resources to help American Magic get their damaged AC75 back on the water.

Team New Zealand, as well as fellow Cup syndicates Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa, and local emergency services were on hand to help the Americans keep the vessel afloat.

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson expressed his gratitude toward the other teams, particularly Team New Zealand.

"I think [Grant Dalton's] quote was 'whatever you need, we have it for you'," Hutchinson said.

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson. Photo / Getty

Members from Team New Zealand stayed with the American Magic crew on their near three-hour journey back to base from the Hauraki Gulf off the coast of Milford, and took pizzas out as the slow pace they had to travel back at meant they wouldn't be on land until well after 10pm.

Hutchinson described it as "an element of sportsmanship that is the highest level".

Memories flooding back

American Magic's dramatic capsize in their Prada Cup round clash race against Luna Rossa brought back memories of one other famous incident.

With the boat on its side, skipper Terry Hutchinson said he wasn't sure Patriot would survive the incident.

Luckily, and thanks to help from rival teams, the AC75 was rescued and towed back to base.

The incident sparked memories of the 1995 sinking of One Australia, the only entry to sink during an America's Cup regatta.

