America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand offer extra resources to aid American Magic fix damaged AC75 boat

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton has offered to open up his team's resources to help American Magic get their damaged AC75 back on the water.

The vessel, named Patriot, has a large hole in its hull as a result of a late-race capsize in the Prada Cup on Sunday afternoon which saw the boat take on water and almost sink.

Team New Zealand, as well as fellow Cup syndicates Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa, and local emergency services were on hand to help the Americans keep the vessel afloat.

Addressing media on Monday, American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson expressed his gratitude toward the other teams, particularly the Defender.

Members of Team New Zealand help American Magic after their capsize. Photo / Michael Craig

"I think Dalts' quote was 'whatever you need, we have it for you'," Hutchinson said.

"From a boat building perspective, the defenders are in the strongest spot because we are in their home town. They are winding down a certain portion of their programme so there are a lot of people available to help us out and straight away they [Team New Zealand] put us in contact."

While members of all syndicates help salvage the boat, members from Team New Zealand stayed with the American Magic crew on their near three-hour journey back to base from the Hauraki Gulf off the coast of Milford, and took pizzas out as the slow pace they had to travel back at meant they wouldn't be on land until well after 10pm.

Hutchinson described it as "an element of sportsmanship that is the highest level".

American Magic during their dramatic capsize in their Prada Cup race against Luna Rossa. Photo / Studio Borlenghi

"We have had great support from all the teams… everybody has offered up their services to get Patriot back on the water. As competitors, the majority of the time we argue with each other about things that are just about racing sail boats, we argue to get our points across. But today you couldn't come across more sportsmanship or more generous teams we have around us," Hutchinson said.

"With all the sincerity in the world, they extended pretty much all the facilities for us to use to rebuild Patriot."

Asked about their choice of supper, Hutchinson joked that the Kiwi crew could get in trouble with sponsor McDonald's.

"I'm sure they copped it from McDonald's for not bringing us Big Macs and quarter pounders, but we specifically requested pizzas so I don't want to get those guys in trouble!"

