All Whites roundtable: Who is NZ's most valuable player in playoff?

Winston Reid (2) of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZME's football writers answer the key questions ahead of the All Whites' World Cup playoff game against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

If the All Whites win on Wednesday morning, it will be because they...

Michael Burgess: Survive the first 60-70 minutes unscathed. The first hour will be a pure battle, but avoiding concession of an early goal is vital, as Costa Rica are masters of locking up a lead and burning up time. This New Zealand team will back themselves to finish strongly.

Jason Pine: Keep their goal intact deep into the contest. The longer the game is goal-less, the more it suits New Zealand and the greater the pressure on Costa Rica who firmly believe they'll win this game comfortably. If we get to the hour mark and Costa Rica haven't scored, doubt will creep in and they'll start to chase the game, leaving space open for New Zealand's attacking substitutes to exploit.

Kris Shannon: Are blessed with a Costa Rican off night. That may be a pessimistic (or pragmatic) take but it's difficult to imagine the All Whites upsetting Los Ticos if they exhibit the form that saw them finish three points off the top of Concacaf qualification, beating both the United States and surprise winners Canada. Costa Rica almost held Brazil at the last World Cup; four years before that they made the quarter-finals. They'll be expecting to seal their spot in Qatar, but expectations can work against a team.

Joel Kulasingham: Back their high pressure, possession-based brand of football against a team who likes to sit back and counter. I'm not going to act like some kind of expert on this Costa Rican team but during their seven-game unbeaten run – including six wins – in Concacaf qualifying that got them here, they only conceded two goals with just 37 per cent possession. Their defence, led by superstar goalkeeper Keylor Navas, appears to be the Central American side's greatest strength. Sure, Costa Rica were against tough opposition (all ranked higher than NZ), while the All Whites were playing part-timers in Oceania, but there will be periods of the game when Danny Hay's men will have the upper hand. If they can use their width and back their ability on the ball, they should create more chances than they did against Peru.

Chris Wood of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

My biggest concern about this All Whites team is...

Burgess: Experience of intense, high pressure games. They have a massive deficit in that department compared with their opponents. While the fearlessness of youth can be an asset, nothing can replicate going through it yourself.

Pine: If they fall behind. Costa Rica's technical expertise will allow them to manage a game in which they lead; they'll make it difficult for New Zealand to gain possession, let alone fashion goalscoring chances. Chasing a game is something Danny Hay's All Whites haven't had to do very often, particularly against top class opposition.

Shannon: They haven't spent enough time together, a problem that plagues Kiwi sides with limited fixture lists and talent spread across the globe. Costa Rica's qualifying campaign to reach the playoff featured 14 matches across seven months, while the All Whites - with players coming and going - faced five games in a two-week tournament against inferior opposition. New Zealand are good, young and improving, yet a lack of match practice is an obstacle they will encounter as long as they remain in Oceania.

Kulasingham: The ability to play the ball out from defence when under pressure. Oli Sail's error against Peru was a one-off mistake, but maybe shows that this All Whites team – gifted with modern footballers in midfield – lacks a bit of ball-playing ability from the back when playing against better, high energy opposition.

Matthew Garbett (l) and Tommy Smith (r) of New Zealand All Whites fights for the ball with Andre Carrillo Diaz of Peru (c). Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Danny Hay's biggest selection headache for Costa Rica is…

Burgess: He has two. Which three players makes up his best central defensive trio and whether to opt for Clayton Lewis or Marko Stamenic alongside Joe Bell.

Pine: Who to play at right wing-back. Niko Kirwan is a gazelle and offers plenty on attack, but Tim Payne gives you greater defensive steel and the ability to slot into central defence if injury strikes. Hay may opt for Kirwan to start and Payne to tighten things up if New Zealand are ahead in the closing stages.

Shannon: In goal. Does he opt for long-time No 1 Stefan Marinovic or does he stick with Oli Sail after his unfortunate error led to the only goal in the warm-up loss to Peru? Handing Sail the gloves for that game probably indicated the Phoenix custodian was in line to start against Costa Rica, and it would be unlike Hay to change course after a goalkeeping mistake – see his support of Michael Woud during last year's Olympics.

Kulasingham: Right wing-back. Niko Kirwan seems to have the inside line after playing 90 minutes against Peru and offers a bit more going forward, but Tim Payne is probably the better defender.

Joe Bell of New Zealand All Whites (l) in action during New Zealand All Whites v Peru International Friendly Match at RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand's most valuable player for the playoff game is?

Burgess: Winston Reid. The team will face pressure like rarely before - at least not since the Peru series in 2017- and Reid is their most important and best defender. If he fires, summoning the spirit of Ryan Nelsen circa 2010, New Zealand will be right in the hunt.

Pine: Joe Bell. Yes, Chris Wood is the most obvious source of goals and Winston Reid anchors the defence, but Bell is the beating heart of this team. His tirelessness at the base of the All Whites' midfield will see him haring back to break up opposition threats and bursting forward to join attacking movements, often within seconds of one another. His composure and range of passing will be crucial in the pressure-cooker of a must-win match.

Shannon: Chris Wood may be the boring choice, but when a Premier League club spend $50 million on a Kiwi to aid their top-flight survival, I'm thinking that player is rather valuable. For all their advancements in possession under Hay, the most obvious way the All Whites win on Wednesday remains a Wood header in a 1-0 victory. While keeping out Costa Rica will require 11 men, there's likely only one who will send New Zealand to Qatar.

Kulasingham: Libby Cacace. His energy down the left flank will be crucial, but he will also be tested defensively against Costa Rica's biggest attacking threat Joel Campbell (who often starts on right wing).

Chris Wood #9 celebrates with teammate Liberato Cacace. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Result prediction?

Burgess: 1-1.Extra time, penalties, then toss a coin.

Pine: 1-0 New Zealand. This one's being decided on one moment – either a flash of brilliance, or, God forbid, an error. Chris Wood to nod home a second half Libby Cacace cross and send us to Qatar.

Shannon: Marshalled superbly by Winston Reid, the All Whites' defence proves impregnable. New Zealand play without the ball for the majority of the match but, in an air-conditioned stadium, they never threaten to tire and manage to hold out for...120 minutes. That's right, we're shooting out for a spot at the World Cup. And with a nation wearing their lucky jerseys and praying to the ghost of Ricki Herbet, the All Whites triumph 11-10 as Sail scores the decisive kick.

Kulasingham: 1-0 All Whites. Can't wait for them to get absolutely demolished in November.