Notably, some of their best performances have come against sides level or above them on the Central League points table; where the Bill Robertson-coached side currently sit fifth after 10 or 18 rounds.

Stephen Hoyle unleashes a close-range shot during Napier City Rovers' 2-1 loss to North Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

What has hurt Napier City Rovers to date on the points table has been dropping points by drawing or losing to teams below them; a run that includes defeats to North Wellington and Waterside Karori and draws against Petone FC and Upper Hutt City Football.

Improving consistency and putting together a run of wins is something at the front of Robertson’s mind before Sunday’s showdown.

“Our consistency in performance levels hasn’t been where it’s needed to be this season so far,” he said.

Napier City Rovers striker Eric Kostandini Ziu prepares for the restart as North Wellington players celebrate their first goal. Photo / Neil Reid

“I look at our results and we’ve obviously done quite well against teams at the top of the table and dropped some points where the perception is we should be picking up points against teams in the bottom half of the table.

“We’re hoping obviously over the next seven league games [that] we can get a bit of a run together and pick up as many points as we can and see where that takes us.”

Napier City Rovers have qualified for the past three National League competitions.

Securing a fourth successive spot is a key goal this year.

Napier City Rovers players, including captain Jim Hoyle (centre) battle to secure the ball from a corner. Photo / Neil Reid

There’s only been one game this season where the side has been well outplayed, a 2-0 loss to the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in round three of the Central League.

Every other match was one that the Napier side could have won, given the dominance and chances they created in those games.

“We’ve obviously been really competitive and creating lots of opportunities, but we’ve not been over to get over the line in games where I think we should have,” Robertson said.

“That’s something we’ll look at for the remaining seven games, pick up wins and maximum points.”

Napier City Rovers players celebrate their opening goal in the eventual 2-1 Central League loss to North Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

Last weekend, the side went down 2-1 to bottom-placed North Wellington in the capital.

It was a frustrating result for a game that started so positively, with recent recruit Eric Kostandini Ziu blasting home the opening goal from a tough angle just a minute into the match.

North Wellington then equalised in the 38th minute, then took the lead just a minute into the second half as Napier City Rovers – who made two substitutions at the break – were slow to react to the start of the final 45 minutes.

The duo of goals were ones that Robertson described as “soft”.

Aside from the early setback, Napier City Rovers dominated the second half. But despite having about 70% possession and peppering the North Wellington goal with shots, they couldn’t get themselves back into the match.

Napier City Rovers players Stephen Hoyle (left) and Adam Hewson react after their 2-1 Central League loss to North Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

While a “disappointing result”, Robertson said the “performance overall wasn’t a particularly bad one”.

“If you put it in context, we created probably four or five times as many chances as we did in the previous game against Miramar, a game we won 3-0,” he said.

“Sometimes that’s football.

“It was a disappointing result in terms of what we’re trying to achieve in making the top four. So it’s really important we bounce back from that.

Napier City Rovers head coach Bill Robertson says his team have to get on a winning run. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve got a couple of games on the bounce at home so hopefully we can pick up some points in the league and also advance to the next stage of the Chatham Cup.”

Napier City Rovers should go into the back-to-back home clashes against some quality opposition with a sense of confidence.

Their last match against both opponents featured a lot of positives.

They drew 1-1 with Wellington Olympic at Bluewater Stadium in round-nine Central League action, but were left to rue a defensive mistake that allowed the defending champions to equalise.

They also dismantled the Wellington Phoenix Reserves 3-1 in the second round of the Chatham Cup earlier this month.

“It gives us good confidence going into these games,” Robertson said.

Drawing Wellington Olympic in round four of the Chatham Cup continues the testing run to date in the 2025 version of the knockout tournament for the five-time champions.

Their previous two opponents, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Miramar, are placed second and third respectively in the Central League.

“We obviously want to do well in the Chatham Cup,” Robertson said.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky with the draw. But you’ve got to beat the best teams to go and win the competition.”

>> Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode 1: Match Fit

Episode 2: Teen’s Dream

Episode 3: New Beginnings

Episode 4: For Keeps

Episode 5: Kiwi Steve

Episode 6: Capital Punishment

Episode 7: Bouncing back

Episode 8: The Centurion

Episode 9: The Running Man

Episode 10: Family Pride

Episode 11: On Target

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.