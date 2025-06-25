Napier City Rovers' Central League clash with North Wellington was a day of mixed emotions; the joy of a goal one minute in and then the frustration of eventually losing 2-1 at Alex Moore Park. Photos / Neil Reid, New Zealand Herald
Crunch time looms for Napier City Rovers as they look to keep their National League qualification hopes alive.
The team go into Sunday’s round-12 Central League clash against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves at Bluewater Stadium in fifth spot.
The Central League’s top four will qualify for New Zealand Football’s top-tierNational League.
Two competition points separate Napier City Rovers from fourth-placed Western Suburbs. Wellington Olympic are in top spot, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves are in second spot, with Miramar Rangers third.
There’s been no shortage of quality football from Napier City Rovers in 2025.
Notably, some of their best performances have come against sides level or above them on the Central League points table; where the Bill Robertson-coached side currently sit fifth after 10 or 18 rounds.
What has hurt Napier City Rovers to date on the points table has been dropping points by drawing or losing to teams below them; a run that includes defeats to North Wellington and Waterside Karori and draws against Petone FC and Upper Hutt City Football.
Improving consistency and putting together a run of wins is something at the front of Robertson’s mind before Sunday’s showdown.
“Our consistency in performance levels hasn’t been where it’s needed to be this season so far,” he said.
“I look at our results and we’ve obviously done quite well against teams at the top of the table and dropped some points where the perception is we should be picking up points against teams in the bottom half of the table.
“We’re hoping obviously over the next seven league games [that] we can get a bit of a run together and pick up as many points as we can and see where that takes us.”
It was a frustrating result for a game that started so positively, with recent recruit Eric Kostandini Ziu blasting home the opening goal from a tough angle just a minute into the match.
North Wellington then equalised in the 38th minute, then took the lead just a minute into the second half as Napier City Rovers – who made two substitutions at the break – were slow to react to the start of the final 45 minutes.
The duo of goals were ones that Robertson described as “soft”.
Aside from the early setback, Napier City Rovers dominated the second half. But despite having about 70% possession and peppering the North Wellington goal with shots, they couldn’t get themselves back into the match.
While a “disappointing result”, Robertson said the “performance overall wasn’t a particularly bad one”.
“If you put it in context, we created probably four or five times as many chances as we did in the previous game against Miramar, a game we won 3-0,” he said.