In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

Australian lock Darcy Swain has been slammed for appearing to deliberately target the leg of Quinn Tupaea during the All Blacks' controversial 39-37 victory over the Wallabies.

In the 35th minute of the clash, Swain dived with force into Tupaea's knee as the All Blacks midfielder was engaged over the ball in a ruck.

Tupaea went down in pain and faces a risk of serious injury after his left knee buckled inwards.

He was helped off the field by medical staff and was later seen in a knee brace. There was no immediate update on Tupaea's condition, but the incident sparked fears of a potentially long-term injury.

Quinn Tupaea receives treatment from medical staff. Photo / Photosport

The television match official Ben Whitehouse reviewed the incident before referee Mathieu Raynal decided that Swain deserved a yellow card.

"That is your responsibility to not put yourself in a reckless position which can seriously injure the player," Raynal told Swain after reviewing the footage. "You cannot target the lower legs, it's dangerous so it's a yellow card."

Darcy Swain appeared to deliberately target the leg of Quinn Tupaea. Photo / Sky

The Wallabies were reduced to 13 players after Tom Wright was also sent to the bin shortly before for cynical play.

Fans and pundits took to social media to criticise Swain's act, with many saying he should've seen red.

Former All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga was one of many calling for a lengthy ban for Swain: "Hope there is a lengthy ban for rubbish like this."

Former England No 10 Andy Goode described the foul play as "shocking", while also adding that Swain should've been red carded.

Darcy Swain He’s seriously injured Tupaea deliberately. Aiming to break his leg basically. Absolutely disgusting. Should be cited and given a lengthy ban#AUSvNZL #BledisloeCup #RugbyChampionship — Ronan Foley (@RoFoley) September 15, 2022

I get that rugby is a physical, contact sport but it takes a certain mindset to target a defenceless fellow player’s knee with injurious intent, and likely put him out for a very long time. Disgraceful from Swain. — Jason Pine (@pineynz) September 15, 2022

Poor Tupaea. Speedy recovery to the young kid. Looks like a lengthy spell on the sidelines.



Hope Swain he's gets a long ban for that dog act 😡 — Tino Junior Poluleuligaga (@JIP2EZY) September 15, 2022

A yellow card is not a suitable punishment for what Darcy Swain did there. Blatant targetting of a players knee leading to an injury. Should be a red card followed by a lengthy suspension. #AUSvNZL — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 15, 2022