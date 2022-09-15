In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

Australian rugby stars and media are fuming at the French referee's 'ridiculous' and 'disgraceful' last-minute call, which led to the All Blacks snatching a last-gasp victory over the Wallabies to retain the Bledisloe Cup 39-37 in Melbourne.

Australia's news.com.au website labelled the All Blacks' win a 'robbery' after the result came down to a single call in the final minute of the match.

The Wallabies and All Blacks went to the halftime break locked at 10-all before New Zealand kicked on to a 31-13 lead after 55 minutes.

But the Aussies came back and hit the lead in the 77th minute with a long range Nic White penalty goal to take a 37-34 lead.

While the All Blacks retained the ball, it looked like it would be enough when the Aussies were handed a penalty with a minute left.

But referee Mathieu Raynal shocked everyone in the stadium when he called Bernard Foley for a delayed game, giving the All Blacks a scrum 5m.

This was despite the referee admitting the time was blown off.

"The time was off," Foley raged.

After holding them out for a few phases, the All Blacks went wide, and fullback Jordie Barrett snatched the win for New Zealand.

It means New Zealand retain the famous trophy for the 20th straight year.

The All Blacks celebrate Will Jordan's try in the win over the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

But the backlash was instantaneous.

Wallabies legend Tim Horan raged: "That is a ridiculous call from the referee. Bernard Foley was waiting to kick the ball out."

Nine commentator Sean Maloney replied: "Have you ever seen that? Have you ever seen it?"

Post-match, White went to try and asked the referee what was going on but he immediately left the park to a chorus of boos from the capacity crowd at Marvel Stadium.

Minutes after the game, Nine's Nick McArdle was still blown away: "Have you ever, have you ever seen the end of a test match like that?"

Wallabies skipper James Slipper was distraught.

"Absolutely gutted, I don't know what to say," Slipper said. "We wanted to put in performance tonight and we just fell short there.

"Probably the most gutting way to finish a game, in my opinion."

Foley said the Wallabies were trying to understand the lineout call when the drama happened.

"The referee said time off, I think it's just disappointing how good a game that was and we're talking about the referee," he said.

Aussie coach Dave Rennie said he'd never seen anything like it to finish a game, particularly with the clock stopped, and said: "It lacks the bit of feeling for such an important moment in the game. You would have thought kick it out and let us play the last couple of minutes."

Nine commentator Allana Ferguson said it was "Pretty unfortunate and honestly one of the worst calls I've seen from the referee to take it away from them."

The refferee issues a penalty for time wasting against Nic White of the Wallabies during the Australian Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks Bledisloe Cup game. Photo / Photosport

Former Wallaby Horan was blown away by the decision.

"It was crazy," Horan said.

"In 20 years of commentating, I thought it was a disgraceful decision by the referee and I thought he cracked under pressure.

"I reckon you could have another 15 referees, big referees of world rugby, that would have taken that calmly and wouldn't have got awed by the experience. 90 seconds left in the game and he cracked under pressure in one of the biggest games here in Australia.

"It was disgraceful decision and world rugby need to look at it."

Horan said he believed Raynal had a good game as referee but that he cracked under pressure in the last 90 seconds.

"If that happens in the World Cup semi-final, World Cup final, you never get another game," Horan added.

In his first Bledisloe test, Jed Holloway was gracious in defeat.

"Super disappointed. Just like every Australian is here," Holloway said.

"The referee has a job to do," Holloway said.

"We were not good enough. Props to New Zealand. They are world class. We have to go back to the drawing board."

Sky Sports New Zealand commentator Karl Te Nana even agreed it was a "shocking call".

Wallabies legend Morgan Turinui said the referee "stole the game" from the Wallabies.

"I think it's the most disgraceful decision I've seen," he said.

"The mechanics of the decision are completely wrong. No one knows if he's called time back on, there's no communication with the player. When the game is on the line, the Wallabies have won the game, you do not contrive the situation to cost the better team the game.

"If I'm (chairman) Hamish McLennan or (CEO) Andy Marinos at Rugby Australia, I'm on the phone right now to World Rugby right now.

"The bad thing is that Dave Rennie will probably get an apology on Monday morning, but that does not stop the fact that the Wallabies should be going to Eden Park next week with the opportunity to win the Bledisloe Cup.

"This is the best performance by the Wallabies against the All Blacks since 2003 semi-final and I thought the Wallabies were absolutely outstanding."

Social media exploded with reaction.

Wallabies legend Matt Giteau was heartbroken.

"A super contest arguably ruined by that last call.. I can't believe that. congrats @AllBlacks & @wallabies on an unreal game! Such a cruel ending," he posted.

Former Australian treasure Joe Hockey tweeted: "Rugby will die if we keep refereeing games like the @wallabies and #allblacks game tonight. We cannot have the referees as the centre of attention. The rules and referees are not bigger than the game."

Nine commentator Peter Psaltis posted: "If ever you wanted to see an official decide the result of match…..there it is. Foley was in his kicking motion and the referee wanted to make himself the Centre of attention. Brave from the @wallabies in the 2nd half. Diabolical officiating."

We can bag the referee for that decision against @wallabies but just watch this replay and look at the teammates YELLING at Foley to hurry up and kick the ball #AUSvNZ @StanSportRugby

The decision was ridiculous but .... pic.twitter.com/bbg98CTYJP — Bernie Coen (@berniecoen) September 15, 2022

I have no appropriate language for this moment nor referee. — Dan Condon (@doncandon) September 15, 2022

I thought VAR was ruining football. But the Bledisloe ref tonight literally ripped out the win from Wallabies hands and handed the @AllBlacks yet another Cup. #CRUEL and #UNUSUAL punishment. — John Baldock (@JohnKGBaldock) September 15, 2022

Side note - and apologies to the handful of Kiwis I know + like…



Imagine gloating about beating the world No. 8 Wallabies after having it handed it to you on a platter + nearly blowing an 18 point lead.



Give me a fkn spell.#AUSvNZL — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) September 15, 2022

It was a wild match throughout and not just on the scoreboard.

Fans debated the five yellow cards throughout the match, particularly when another tackle which appeared to go beyond the horizontal was deemed fair game.

The Wallabies and All Blacks will renew hostilities at Eden Park next Saturday night, a ground Australia hasn't won at since 1986.