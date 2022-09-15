Eddie Butler turns out for Wales in 1984. Photo / Getty

Eddie Butler, a former Wales rugby captain who later forged a career as a highly respected commentator and broadcaster, has died. He was 65.

Butler's death was announced on Friday by the Welsh Rugby Union and the BBC, for whom he worked. Prostate Cymru, the health charity where Butler served as an ambassador, said he died in his sleep at a base camp on the Inca Trail in Peru. He was participating in a fundraising trek.

Butler was a No 8 who played 16 times for Wales from 1980-84 and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983.

After rugby, Butler enjoyed a short stint as a teacher, then with a property development company before finding another niche in broadcasting.

Butler moved on from spells with national newspapers to excel for the BBC in commentary on rugby, but also added colour to major sporting events, notably Olympic coverage.

"For many, Eddie was the voice of Welsh rugby," Welsh Rugby Union chairman Rob Butcher said, "and he will be sorely missed by supporters around the globe as well as his friends throughout the game and here at the WRU.

"He proudly represented his country as a player, was a mainstay in press boxes around the world long after he retired from the game and has been prolific in the way in which he has served Welsh rugby in both the written and spoken word over decades."

Eddie Butler was a true commentary great - the recognisable voice of the sport to millions & unrivalled in his storytelling behind the mic. Captain of Wales and a superb player, he was also a true gentleman. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with his family and BBC colleagues. — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) September 15, 2022

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of broadcasting great, Eddie Butler.



Capped 16 times by Wales - including six times as captain - Butler would later go on to provide the commentary to some of the greatest moments in the game



May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/frveCbz5C2 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 15, 2022

With great sadness we hear of the passing of Eddie Butler - former Wales rugby captain, journalist, broadcaster and supporter of independence for Wales - a true legend.

Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/MgbTy132A7 — YesCymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YesCymru) September 15, 2022

If anyone was in any doubt that Eddie Butler was a poet, please watch this. And tonight, Eddie, the no dry eyes of Wales pic.twitter.com/mUNG9MKtFf — Simon Kelner (@Simon_Kelner) September 15, 2022

"To put the seal on the win, to put the cream on the Grand Slam cake!"



Nobody could have said it better than Eddie Butler. RIP.



pic.twitter.com/eDaCetIS2A — Jamie Phillips (@JNPhillips4) September 15, 2022

Former England hooker Brian Moore paid tribute to Butler, who he commentated alongside for the BBC.

"Ed, I'm sorry I never told you how much I admired you as a broadcaster and as a man," Moore said on Twitter. "Well, it wasn't like that between us, was it."

"Sport," Moore added, "has lost an iconic voice."