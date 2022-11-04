The All Blacks will once again face the couldron of Cardiff on Sunday morning. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know ahead of the one-off test between the All Blacks and Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday (kickoff at 4.15am):

Wayne Pivac’s Wales have a golden chance to get their first win over New Zealand since 1953.

With Sam Cane and Dane Coles out injured and Brodie Retallick suspended, the All Blacks lack some experience on the paddock. That, off the back of a yet another unimpressive display in 2022 - this time against Japan - means Wales must be smelling an upset.

However, history is well an truly not on their side.

The All Blacks have beaten Wales by an average of 26 points over their past five tests - two of those in Cardiff - while Wales have managed just under 16 points per game in that stretch.

One factor that will most likely suit the Welsh is the weather, with a chilly, wet and breezy afternoon forecast for Principality Stadium. That means any deficiencies on attack may be balanced out and a strong defensive display could keep them in the game.

Jordie Barrett was named at second-five eighth in one of three significant changes to the All Blacks side that played against Japan.

Barrett has been preferred at fullback by coach Ian Foster but started and excelled at second five-eighth in the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies at Eden Park in September. That performance has been rewarded.

Elsewhere, Codie Taylor starts at hooker and Aaron Smith will start the game at halfback, with Brad Weber offering support from the bench.

For Wales, former Blues star Gareth Anscombe starts in the No 10 jersey after captain Dan Biggar was ruled out of Wales’ home series this month by a knee injury.

George North will partner Nick Tompkins in the centres for a fourth successive test while Leigh Halfpenny makes his first start after knee ligament damage 16 months ago in his 100th Wales test.

The teams:

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric (captain), Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Toms Francis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin.

Odds:

All Blacks: $1.30

Wales: $3.60

Draw: $21.00

Match officials:

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (England), Gianluca Gnecchi (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

Last five tests:

2021: All Blacks 54 Wales 16, Cardiff

2019: All Blacks 40 Wales 17, Tokyo

2017: All Blacks 33 Wales 18, Cardiff

2016: All Blacks 46 Wales 6, Dunedin

2016: All Blacks 36 Wales 22, Wellington

Form (last five tests):

All Blacks: W, W, W, W, L Wales: L, W, L, W, W

The Weather:

BBC weather forecasters are predicting a crisp 11-degree afternoon in Cardiff with an approximately 50 per cent chance of rain amidst a moderate breeze.

Catching the action:

The Herald will be live blogging the test, while radio commentary is running live on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and on iHeartRadio.

The match is screening on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now from 4am. Crucially, Sky Sport 1 will air a replay of the match from 6:45am on Sunday morning, with Prime free-to-air doing the same from midday.