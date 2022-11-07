Ardie Savea scores in the tackle of a Welsh defender. Photo / AP

Former England first-five Stuart Barnes has saluted the work of All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea saying the Hurricanes captain “would walk — or should that be pummel his way — into a world XV”.

“In a team stacked with individual talent, there is no more important a personality in New Zealand rugby,” Barnes wrote in The Times.

Savea was a star in the All Blacks’ Sunday morning 55-23 hammering of Wales in Cardiff, clocking 9.5 in the Herald’s player ratings, with player-rater Cameron McMillan noting the No 8 was “near unstoppable with ball in hand”.

“A superb outing for a player who is the most important to this side,” wrote McMillan.

Barnes said the All Blacks’ inspirational No 8 had been “at the epicentre of the action” when his team scored early, and noted an element in Savea’s breakdown work that was reminiscent of the greatest of them all.

“There wasn’t a player remotely within the same class in a first half which ended with Savea having a friendly chat with referee, Wayne Barnes. In his 100th match, Barnes was heard praising ‘Ardie’ for rolling away from a tackle zone in time.

“Wait until the official asks politely and then move. In that split second, the defence reorganises and the chance is gone; it was pure Richie McCaw.”

This season, as the All Blacks struggled with defeats to Ireland, South Africa and Argentina, Barnes has been critical of Ian Foster’s continued selection of Sam Cane, and even took the time to fire a shot at the regular skipper in a test where he wasn’t playing.

“[Dalton] Papili’i enjoyed a fine game. He is a far more powerful and pacy ball carrier than Foster’s choice of skipper, Cane. Once again, there was a clear sense that the All Blacks are an awful lot more difficult to beat without their nominal captain than with him.”

Barnes noted that Savea is “the heart, the soul, the essence behind the entire operation”.

“Sam Whitelock was captain in the absence of Sam Cane but the Kiwis follow their No 8.”

The Englishman also saluted the performance of halfback Aaron Smith saying he “looked to be somewhere near his 2015 vintage”. Smith pulled a 9 in the Herald ratings, where it was noted he had “turned back the clock in his record 113th test”.

The Herald’s ratings noted: “Another brilliant test from one of the great halfbacks of the game.”

Barnes also acknowledged Savea’s work in the build up to Smith’s second try.

“When the world’s best back row forward and one of the scrum halves of the century click, better teams than Wales will struggle.

“Ten tackles, 15 carries, two assists and a try will be the statistical record to go down in the history books but the bare statistics, as ever, tell only the paltriest of tales. Here is one of the great players of current times.”

The efforts of the tight five were crucial in allowing time and space for Savea and Smith to shine.

“If New Zealand’s recovery from their early season problems is to be checked in the next few weeks, it is critical to stand firm at the breakdown. Smith is markedly inferior with slow, retreating possession. And while Savea remains superb, it’s better by far to force him into defensive duties rather than him revealing the rampaging range of skills we witnessed in Cardiff.”

Barnes said the All Blacks “are travelling in the right direction, inspired by the world’s best back row forward”.