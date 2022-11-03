Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Inside the All Blacks Machine: The secret to dealing with the media

Gregor Paul
By
9 mins to read
All Black coach Ian Foster with Sky Sport commentators Jeff Wilson and Ma'a Nonu during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday 13 August 2022. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Black coach Ian Foster with Sky Sport commentators Jeff Wilson and Ma'a Nonu during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday 13 August 2022. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The modern All Blacks coach needs a media strategy and the ability to sell an idea to a wider audience. In part two of his ‘how to coach the All Blacks’ mini-series, Gregor Paul looks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport