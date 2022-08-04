Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Springboks rugby: How the All Blacks' once creative attack became too predictable - The Sauce with Liam Napier

5 minutes to read
All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith weighed in ahead of their trip to South Africa. Video / Carson Bluck

Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Once upon a time innovation formed the heartbeat of the All Blacks. As rugby's trendsetters fall behind the leading pack, creativity must again spark their belated revival.

As far back as the 1905 Originals,

