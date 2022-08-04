All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith weighed in ahead of their trip to South Africa. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION:

Once upon a time innovation formed the heartbeat of the All Blacks. As rugby's trendsetters fall behind the leading pack, creativity must again spark their belated revival.

As far back as the 1905 Originals, the All Blacks embraced innovation to be one step ahead of their opposition.

On the boat ride over to New Zealand's first fully representative tour of the northern hemisphere, All Blacks captain Dave Gallaher kept his men fit through boxing and other exercise while studying the game's laws to discover a loophole.

Gallaher devised a new position. The "wing/forward" was born and, with it, the ability to play in both roles.

On that tour the Originals won 34 of their 35 games – their only blip a 3-0 loss to Wales. They scored 385 points in their first 10 games in England, with their opponents managing one drop goal and a try.

Those early feats set the legacy and expectation for the 117 years that followed, inspiring generations of New Zealand rugby players and coaches to strive for similar excellence – and to be creative with their vision for the game.

In that time the All Blacks have experienced many peaks and troughs. The ability to emerge out the other side can largely be attributed to the No 8 wire ability to be bold, to take risks, and reinvent themselves.

As the laws have changed, inevitably the All Blacks adapt quicker than most to find their competitive advantage. Not so now.

One of the major frustrations with the current team's decline – after four losses from their past five tests – is the prevailing conservatism and their lack of attacking creativity.

Beauden Barrett is tackled by two Irish players during the All Blacks' third test defeat. Photo / Photosport

From an attacking perspective the All Blacks seem lost. Too often they rely on individual brilliance to spark tries or break the line rather than any semblance of structured creativity.

Finding the balance between empowering naturally gifted athletes to back their instincts by playing what they see, and sticking to a structure that gives the team a shared understanding of where to be next is no easy task.

At present, though, the All Blacks attack is dysfunctional. Hence drastic change in the form of Brad Mooar's exit – and head coach Ian Foster assuming the attack brief for the next tests in South Africa.

Some of the attacking struggles can be pinned on the lack of a go forward platform, the misfiring lineout and consistently ineffective work at the breakdown which leaves slow, static ball and allows defensive lines ample time to reset.

Tactically, though, the All Blacks started the third test against Ireland with Beauden Barrett hoisting towering bombs – in prime attacking positions – to some of the world's best high ball exponents.

With ball in hand, the All Blacks found success in their first test victory at Eden Park by hitting the third forward runner in the pod. Yet once Ireland made the adjustment the following week, there were few other answers.

Near constant change to the All Blacks backline, through injuries and Covid absences in recent times, hasn't allowed combinations to develop but the strategy of firing deep, wide passes has been easily picked off to leave ball carries pinned well behind the gain line.

In essence, over the past five years the All Blacks attack has become too predictable. From their pod formations to set moves there is a desperate need to evolve, to innovate, and regain their attacking spark.

The inherent flair, the offloads and creativity at the line must be rekindled. And fast.

Whether it be from the lineout – remember the Tony Woodcock "tea bag" try in the 2011 World Cup final – the scrum or from second phase, the All Blacks still possess some of the game's most lethal threats.

The time has come to unleash them.

Ardie Savea in action against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Joe Schmidt's addition to the coaching team, even from afar, should help. Schmidt is one of the game's most analytical minds, with his pet play moves renowned. So, too, should Jason Ryan's injection revive the forward pack.

With Mooar moved on, though, the onus largely falls on Foster to deliver a vastly improved attacking performance against the Springboks.

Two-and-a-half weeks ago in their last loss in Wellington the All Blacks produced two line break assists – both from Ardie Savea to Will Jordan. While it's great to boast such a skilful loose forward, Savea serving up the only assists of that match encapsulates the All Blacks attacking issues.

The other pressing concern - not one quickly addressed, either - is the decline in the All Blacks' skills.

At their peak in the modern era the All Blacks excelled at performing the simple catch-pass skills quicker and better than anyone.

Under former skills coach Mick Byrne repetition of these skills allowed the All Blacks to accurately perform basic movements – a short ball at the line, or long cut out pass - under extreme pressure.

It is no coincidence the All Blacks' steady decline coincides with repeat sloppy execution replacing that once world-leading ability, with other teams such as Ireland and France now setting the catch pass skill standards.

The All Blacks' ability to address their forward pack's deficiencies and physically match the Springboks will undoubtedly go a long way to determining their fate in successive tests in South Africa.

They will not, however, prevail by adopting a confrontational game alone.

Innovation, speed, skill, creating and exploiting space must again sit at the heart of their tactics.

Wales enjoyed success against the Springboks with an expansive approach during their 2-1 series defeat last month.

Now it is the All Blacks turn to rediscover their attacking flair.

