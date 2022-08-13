The All Blacks celebrate their 35-23 win over the Springboks. Photosport

A look back on the pivotal moments in the All Blacks' 35-23 victory over the Springboks.

1st minute:

High kick from Jaden Hendrikse the first test of the day and Jordie Barrett knocks on. Is this a sign of things to come? No. It turned out to be a rare mistake as Barrett and Will Jordan prove to be reliable under the testing high balls for the rest of the test.

4th minute:

A crosskick by David Havili to Ardie Savea and the no.8 runs down the wing. Savea is tackled short of the try line and Damian Willemse gets an early yellow card for a professional foul. The early attacking intent is what the All Blacks lacked last week. They fail to capitalise with the extra man advantage however.

25th minute:

Jordan breaks down the right and links up with Rieko Ioane who quickly passes it back seeing New Zealand march all the up into the Springboks 22m. A penalty gives Richie Mo'unga the chance to get the first points of the game. 3-0

28th minute:

Another break, this time from Caleb Clark up the middle leads to another visit in the Boks 22m, and it reaps rewards with Sam Cane scoring in the corner. 8-0 NZ.

56th minute:

After fighting back from 15-0 down, South Africa score through Makazole Mapimpi to make it 18-18 but it's no try as Sam Whitelock is obstructed by Jaden Hendrikse which led to the Lukhanyo Am line-break to set up the try. Instead of a potential 20-18 SA lead, Mo'unga kicks the penalty to make it 21-13 to NZ.

58th minute:

From the kickoff, Clark delays his decision and passes to Mo'unga who doesn't kick and takes the tackle. South Africa turnover through Malcolm Marx they spread wide and Mapimpi scores. 21-20 to NZ.

66th minute:

Beauden Barrett gets a yellow card for an off the ball tackle to stop Jaden Hendrikse from a potential try. Referee Luke Pearce considers a penalty try but a covering Mo'unga negates that option. Handre Pollard gives Boks the lead. 23-21 to SA.

74th minute:

Down to 14 men and the All Blacks fight back to take the lead. Ioane starts it with a break down the left, New Zealand hammer away through 10+ phases inside the Springbok 22m. Steven Kitshoff comes close to a steal but the ball comes out with the All Blacks under penalty advantage. Havili dummies a pass to Jordan and stretches out to. 28-23 NZ.

79th minute:

All Blacks finish it off in style. Ardie Savea claims to have scored but referee Pearce says he was short. Despite protests, the All Blacks surge on and a few phases later Scott Barrett dives over for the team's fourth try.