All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith weighed in ahead of their trip to South Africa. Video / Carson Bluck

Ian Foster's approach to the All Blacks first test in South Africa for four years has been to shuffle his deck rather than unveil a new hand. Such minor alterations suggest he believes the All Blacks are not far away from rediscovering their best.

After the All Blacks' first home series defeat in 27 years, Foster has elected to make four changes to his starting side and five more on the bench from the team that lost to Ireland three weeks ago.

The headline selection calls come at hooker and left wing. Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho – after being surprisingly unwanted for the last test loss – is handed his second start, while Caleb Clarke is set for his comeback following almost three months on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

With veteran lock Brodie Retallick as well as Blues props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi absent through injury, attention centred on their replacements in the pack.

Aside from Taukei'aho's selection at Codie Taylor's expense, Foster opted for conservative options in the form of Angus Ta'avao at tighthead prop, Scott Barrett at lock and Akira Ioane retaining the blindside role after his late call-up for the third test against Ireland in Wellington.

Foster explained he is favouring established combinations, with Taukei'aho and Ta'avao packing down in the front row for the Chiefs. Ditto for Sam Whitelock and Barrett's familiarity from the Crusaders.

Major question marks remain about whether this pack has the size and physical presence to match the Springboks but the 24-year-old Taukei'aho should add a dynamic ball carrying presence that's been lacking.

With the All Blacks lineout under pressure to respond after losing four throws during a horror first half in Wellington, Taukei'aho will carry a hefty set piece responsibility, though.

"He's playing well," Foster said. "We've been really pleased with his growth. He's uncomplicated. We don't believe he gets overawed by big occasions. If he makes a mistake he moves on quick. He's been a big mover the last 12 months so we're pretty excited about giving him that jersey."

Dane Coles' retention on the bench leaves Taylor, Blues captain Dalton Papalii and Sevu Reece as the major omissions. Shannon Frizell's promotion for his first test of the year off the bench leaves Papalii, the form loose forward in Super Rugby, surplus this week.

"We've got three good hookers and we felt for this test this is the right selection. Dane has an energy about him at the moment and we feel his experience in the latter part of the game is going to be key," said Foster.

"We liked Akira's growth last year. He had a bad foot in that Irish series, came right in the third test and did some good things there. There's some things to improve but it's another big opportunity for him. He's a big physical man but he's going to need to be."

Clarke's return for his first test since November, 2020, brings notable power and aerial skill to the All Blacks back three. He will savour a significant size advantage over lightweight Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who will play his second test in place of the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

After such an extended absence from the test arena, following an ill-fated crack at the Olympic sevens team, Clarke must quickly find his feet but if the All Blacks find him space, he could be a welcome lethal weapon.

"He's ready to go, he's infectious, but he hasn't played international rugby in a long time," Foster said. "He basically sat in hotels and did nothing for four months so the key thing for him is to come back and put a smile on his face and be himself. He's a quality winger. We need to get the ball in his hands and get him involved. If that happens, there'll be a few more good moments than bad I would think."

Caleb Clarke is back for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Foster rejected suggestions the Springboks would solely attempt to replicate the kick-heavy, set piece dominated approach they adopted in last year's centenary test against the All Blacks in Townsville while imploring his men to mix brains with brawn.

"They're definitely not a one trick pony, that's just a fallacy," Foster said. "What they do they do really well. We know that. You don't become world champions if you're not proficient in a whole lot of areas.

"We'll always man up - that's not the issue. You've got to be smart and you've got to be physical and have a good combination of both.

"We know they'll try and play us wide off certain types of set ups; they'll try and play us aerial and try play through us. That's what happens when you play great teams.

"That's what we've got to get good at, too. If they're nullifying a certain area we've got to make sure we're smart enough to switch our game."

With his job on the line, Foster sure needs a switch of form.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Angus Ta'avao, Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Quinn Tupaea.