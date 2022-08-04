Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

All Blacks v South Africa: Gregor Paul - Risk aversion has led to All Blacks' No 1 problem

5 minutes to read
Head coach Ian Foster, left, and Sam Whitlock during New Zealand rugby squad training at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Head coach Ian Foster, left, and Sam Whitlock during New Zealand rugby squad training at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

South Africans aren't silly enough to buy into the storyline of the All Blacks being in disarray and believe these next two tests are going to be a doddle.

But they are astute enough

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.