All Blacks v Springboks: Five epic Ellis Park tests

Kieran Read put in the perfect performance when the All Blacks and Springboks clashed at Ellis Park in 2013. Photo / Getty

After three straight defeats, it doesn't get any easier for Ian Foster's men.

The All Blacks' record of five wins from 14 against South Africa at Ellis Park is not a disaster. But compared to their impressive showings around the world, it makes the famous Johannesburg stadium, the high citadel of South African rugby, a notably unhappy hunting ground.

The ground tends to bring out the best in South Africa and has inspired dramatic, high-scoring thrillers of late.

We look at five epic contests there.

1960 First Test: South Africa 13, New Zealand 0

The only time the All Blacks have been held scoreless at Ellis Park, the opening to a series somewhat forgotten over time next to the dramas of 1949, 1956 and 1965. An All Black team with Don Clarke at the back and a cluster of legends in the forwards were crushed. One veteran South African rugby writer A. C. Parker described this as the finest Springboks performance he had seen. He quoted the famed All Blacks loose forward Peter Jones telling him: "We were well and truly whipped (although he used a more expressive word than whipped)." The All Blacks had the momentum going into this game, an example of how Ellis Park can bring out the best in South African sides.

All Black Peter Jones runs with the ball during the 1960 test. Photo / Herald archives

1995 World Cup final: South Africa 15, New Zealand 12

Some say the greatest game ever played, because of the predicted political and social effects as South Africa wrestled with its future after the horrendous apartheid era. Nelson Mandela's wearing of the Springbok jersey remains etched in the memory. The game has been tarnished somewhat by references to the alleged poisoning of the All Blacks just before the final. Whatever, the Springboks blotted out the Jonah Lomu threat, and Joel Stransky's extra time drop goal let South Africa celebrate as New Zealand slumped in despair. It may not have been the greatest of matches, but the dramatic atmosphere was of the highest order.

Nelson Mandela hands the Rugby World Cup to Francois Pienaar. Photo / Getty

1997 Tri-Nations: New Zealand 35, South Africa 32

The cauldron. Boos and jeers greeted the New Zealand anthem and haka in a test where centre Frank Bunce - at 35 the oldest back in All Black history - starred with two tries and immaculate defence. Carlos Spencer scored 20 points and the baying crowd would have had trouble believing that, many years down the professional track, the Blues wizard would play for the Johannesburg team. Springboks No. 10 Jannie de Beer, who had landed eight goals in a perfect kicking display until then, hit an upright with a late penalty.

2013 Rugby Championship: New Zealand 38, South Africa 27

One of the finest tests in rugby history led by a truly great performance from No. 8 Kieran Read (he got a perfect 10 in the Herald ratings). The Herald's Wynne Gray wrote "no modern test has delivered as much quality and controversy." From sin bin rulings to the All Blacks supplying an incorrect team sheet, this nine try thriller belongs in the hall of fame. Beauden Barrett was like super slippery soap in scoring the bonus point try which clinched the title. Rugby doesn't get better than this as the All Blacks hurtled to their first win at the ground in 16 years.

2014 Rugby Championship: South Africa 27, New Zealand 25

Another gripping contest which showcased an emerging creative spirit from the Springboks. The home side was rampant in the first half, the All Blacks defiant in halting the onslaught in the second. In keeping with the history of these two famed rugby warriors, controversy reigned. Pat Lambie's massive winning penalty came thanks to a contentious high tackle decision against Liam Messam. Referee Wayne Barnes was coerced into the ruling by the crowd's reaction to big screen replays, a dodgy method which produced a fair result.

Handre Pollard of South Africa dives over for a try during the 2014 test at Ellis Park. Photo / Getty

The Ellis Park record.-

1928: NZ 7 - 6

1949: SA 12 - 6

1960: SA 13 - 0

1970: SA 20 - 17

1976: SA 15 - 14

1992: NZ 27 - 24

1995: SA 15 - 12

1996: SA 32 - 22

1997: NZ 35 - 32

2000: SA 46 - 40

2004: SA 40 - 26

2013: NZ 38 - 27

2014: SA 27 - 25

2015: NZ 27-20