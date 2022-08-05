All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Our rugby writer's tackle all the big questions ahead of the first test between the All Blacks and South Africa this weekend.

If the series between the All Blacks and South Africa ends in a 1-1 tie, Ian Foster will....

Liam Napier: Probably be safe, though it likely depends on the nature of the performances. There is an agreement in place to assess the All Blacks after their first five tests of this year so the 2-1 series defeat against Ireland will be factored into the equation, too.

Jason Pine: Remain under immense pressure. After the series loss to Ireland, rugby fans here will need to see an instant reaction and a squared series will mean that response hasn't been unequivocal. Of course, it's possible the All Blacks may lift their game and still lose one of the tests because of the enormity of the challenge of winning back-to-back tests in South Africa, but the mood of the rugby nation at present will only really be lifted by a clean sweep.

Christopher Reive: Retain his position, but remain under pressure for the rest of the Rugby Championship. A 1-1 series tie against the Springboks in South Africa would be a good result for the All Blacks, and most likely evidence of some noticeable improvements from what they displayed against Ireland.

And if the All Blacks win the series, he will....

Napier: Be crowing, and rightly so. The last time the All Blacks played successive tests in South Africa was 2009 - and they lost on both occasions.

Pine: Deserve a heck of a lot of credit. It's been just three weeks since the defeat in Wellington, so if Foster is able to oversee a 2-0 series win in South Africa, even his harshest critics will have to grudgingly admit he's got the ability to adapt, adjust and improve his side in super-quick time.

Reive: Continue to go about his business trying to get the All Blacks to a level they need to be at to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He will probably get little (if any) credit for the turnaround between the two series, but perhaps he might be able to work with a little less heat coming in his direction.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If the All Blacks lose the series 2-0, New Zealand Rugby will move quickly to...

Napier: Make further changes. Assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have already been moved on. In this worst-case scenario, with six losses from their last seven tests, Ian Foster's position would be untenable.

Pine: Do whatever is needed to get Scott Robertson onboard. A whitewash in the Republic would mean six losses in the last seven tests, a record no All Blacks head coach can possibly survive. Razor is a ready-made replacement and probably the only man who has the personality and force of will to turn the All Blacks ship around in time to challenge for the World Cup in just over a year.

Reive: Move on from Ian Foster. Losing 2-0 to South Africa in South Africa is not a horror story if the games are close. But NZR will jump to panic stations - despite him having the support of the dressing room. They have yet to come out and say that he is the man to take them to the 2023 World Cup – and they have had plenty of chances to do so. Given they just replaced two coaches, they will likely decide to carry on with that change.

What storyline (not involving Ian Foster) are you most interested in for the All Blacks' first test against South Africa?

Napier: Jason Ryan's impact. In many respects it's unfair to assess Ryan's influence in the two weeks he's been with the team - yet the noises emanating from the All Blacks camp about his impact on improving the maul and breakdown suggest the former Crusaders forwards guru could make an immediate impression.

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Pine: Caleb Clarke's return to the side. On his day, he's as destructive a winger as you'll find, but his five tests (all in 2020), yielded just one try. Having not played a test in the time since, how will he fit back into the side and can he be the spark the backline needs?

Reive: What the All Blacks attack looks like and how they structure their plays – if at all. OK, that still involves Foster, just not in a head coaching scope, but against Ireland, the All Blacks relied too much on individual brilliance to score points. Yes, they have the talent there to be able to do that, but it's not going to fly against elite opposition.

Will South Africa away be a harder test for the All Blacks than Ireland at home?

Napier: I'm going to twist the answer by saying it's very different. The Springboks style contrasts Ireland in that their attacking intent is much more direct and confrontational - and therefore potentially easier to plan for. The Boks will largely maul, scrum, bash, crash. They also kick more, and don't manipulate the defence nearly as much as Ireland did to the All Blacks. South African atmospheres are like nothing else but for those All Blacks who remain composed, playing in that environment can be inspirational too.

Pine: It'll be just as challenging, but in a different way. Ireland outplayed and out-thought the All Blacks across their three-test series and were deserved winners. South Africa will sniff the rare chance to face an All Blacks side low on confidence and will fully believe they can inflict further pain on their fiercest rivals.

Reive: It certainly should be. The All Blacks haven't made the trip to South Africa since before the last World Cup and with South African teams no longer in Super Rugby, taking on the Springboks at altitude will be a completely new experience for many players in the All Blacks squad. Then there's the fact that the Springboks are fielding a very strong team with a powerful pack and a backline capable of attacking from anywhere. The All Blacks have a huge test in front of them.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Prediction for first test?

Napier: Springboks by 3.

Pine: An absolute battle. I honestly can't pick it, which makes this one of the most intriguing tests in recent memory.

Reive: The Springboks will edge this one. I expect there are some indications of improvement from the All Blacks, but the home advantage will give the Springboks that extra lift they need and they'll finish strong to get the job done.