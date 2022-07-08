The All Blacks attack could be transformed. Photo / Photosport

Saturday night under the familiar Dunedin roof signals the start of a long awaited test debut that could eventually leave a lasting impression on the All Blacks.

Whether he savours 10, 20 minutes off the bench in the second test against Ireland, Folau Fakatava's All Blacks debut will be worth watching. As will his impact in the years to come.

For someone who frequently mirrored the All Blacks performing the haka after moving from Tonga to New Zealand in 2016 on a Hastings Boys' High School scholarship, the chance to debut before a sold-out Forsyth Barr stadium is the realisation of a hard-fought dream.

"Every time I watched the All Blacks doing the haka I would get up and do it with them in front of the TV," Fakatava says. "A few of the boys would mock me about it. I told them one day I would get to do it for real. That's one thing I'm looking forward to – doing it in real life. I've got to go through it before the game because I don't want to get too excited.

"When I came to New Zealand my dream was to become an All Blacks star. I thought it would be impossible, looking up to TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith at that time, they were unreal. I ended up learning from them and performing in my own way. That long time of hard work is paying off."

But for a season-ending knee injury last year and the convoluted eligibility blockade that was only lifted in May, Fakatava would have represented the All Blacks much sooner.

New Zealand Rugby challenging World Rugby multiple times to clear Fakatava's eligibility underlines how keen the All Blacks are to unleash his presence with the World Cup 14 months away.

From Hawke's Bay to the Highlanders, where he shares a close relationship and revered one-two punch with All Blacks veteran Aaron Smith, Fakatava's game-breaking skills consistently captivate.

This season, in his return from injury, was something of a slow burn. Fakatava eventually found his groove to split the Crusaders around the ruck in Christchurch and single-handedly inspire the Highlanders to a comeback victory in Brisbane, with a try and freakish inside flick ball assist that had Australian commentators comparing him to Wallabies great George Gregan.

Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku and Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula debuted last week for the All Blacks. That number doubles with Fakatava joined by fellow test rookie, Chiefs prop Aidan Ross, on the bench in Dunedin.

Fakatava's debut, though, is the most highly anticipated since Caleb Clarke evoked comparisons to the late Jonah Lomu during his breakout 2020 season.

Folau Fakatava. Photo / Photosport

Through his attacking threat, Fakatava possesses the ability to change the dynamic of the All Blacks particularly in the final quarter when fatigue sets in.

Halfbacks are typically link players – directing traffic, controlling the pace and tempo from the base. While expected to play within a game plan, Fakatava's point of difference is his running threat and strength over the ball on defence that allows him to gain turnovers.

On attack Fakatava picks his moments to snipe and has a unique ability, like a magician pulling a rabbit from a hat, to draw close in ruck defenders while disguising flick balls behind his back.

No doubt the 22-year-old will need time to adjust to test rugby's constricted demands. It remains to be seen how he copes with playing off the back foot, when the All Blacks forward pack is pressured at the breakdown. His box kicking will be scrutinised, too.

Yet his calm temperament this week speaks to someone confident and comfortable in their abilities. A guaranteed dry, fast track should also suit his natural game.

Test debuts can be daunting but Fakatava, the youngest of eight siblings, has overcome adversity before. Moving away from his family aged 16 with little grasp of the English language proved challenging. Rugby allowed him to speak through actions and carve a pathway to the coveted black jersey.

"When I left I had the motivation of finding a life and hopefully helping my family back home which is going well.

"It was a struggle that first year with the language. I was homesick. I missed my family a lot. I couldn't really speak properly or understand much. I wasn't shy so I hung out with my teammates and asked questions to learn quickly. On the field I didn't talk much but I showed what I can do.

"We are very close as a family. Even though we're now spread out all over the world we stay connected and support each other. For me to make my dreams come true they're really proud of me. We've had a lot of emotional calls and messages this week. I'm grateful I can put a smile on their face and make them happy."

A test debut in Fakatava's adopted southern home alongside Smith seems only fitting. Such an occasion could mark the start of a long and influential test career.

"The 'Landers brought me in as a young Tongan rugby player. I never thought I would make my dream come true playing with the All Blacks at home. It's really special to do that here in front of a sold out crowd."