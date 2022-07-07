Ireland's Johnny Sexton starts despite leaving the first test with a head knock. Photo / Photosport

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the starting lineup for the second test against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Mack Hansen, who missed last week's test due to Covid-19, is introduced on the right wing to play alongside James Lowe and Hugo Keenan in the backfield.

Captain Johnny Sexton will again be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park at halfback while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose continue their midfield partnership.

Sexton, who left Eden Park last week after 30 minutes with a head knock, was passed fit during the week after passing subsequent HIA tests.

The pack is unchanged from the first test with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris are named in the backrow.

Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham, who were both ruled out of the first test with injuries, return to be named amongst the replacements alongside Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

Furlong said the forwards are working hard on making the necessary adjustments for round two of the series, with the set piece guaranteed to be a key battleground.

"I think we coughed up three there in the game," he said of the scrum. "So obviously, look, it's a big area and it's an area we're trying to get better in as always.

"As a group, we put it on ourselves and just try to take care of what we can take care of, and get better for it. Set piece is so big in the modern game.

"Probably on both counts (scrum and lineout) we probably didn't get what we wanted out of it. We've spent a lot of time on it this week.

"Obviously we have that little bit more time as it's a standard week for us because we don't have two games in it. Just putting the time in and getting about our work."

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong in action in the first test. Photo / Photosport

Ireland may have scored three tries in the opening Auckland encounter, but they left a number of other opportunities behind them.

Being sharper when in scoring range is vital to their chances of levelling the series, Fulrong admitted.

"[Being clinical] is a huge part of the game. You see the All Blacks when they got a few chances. First phase, second phase, gone. Seven points.

"It's a massive part of the game in being clinical with the opportunities you get because it is test match rugby and it's hard to create opportunities, hence when you get them it's important that you take them."

Commenting on Whitelock's absence due to delayed concussion symptoms, Furlong said: "It doesn't change a massive amount for us, because I suppose we still have to try and look after our own stuff as best we can.

"But from an All Black point of view, he's such an influential player for them. Especially a lot around lineout time, contact time, etc. You saw him in that third playmaker role a few times actually at the weekend.

"I don't doubt the All Blacks squad, they have plenty of people there and quality in depth. Obviously he's an unbelievably experienced rugby player."

He added: "Last week was their first hit-out in a long time, and obviously they had disruption in their camp. We've seen them try out a small-bit-different phase shape, hitting that third man and playing out the back a bit.

"I'm sure it's just about getting a bit more familiarity with that. If I was in their camp, it would have been great for them to get that first hit-out. Some of them haven't played since Super Rugby and the final.

"I'm sure they'll be working hard. It's hard to second guess what they'll do. I'm sure just getting a bit more synchronised within it all."

Ireland team: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.