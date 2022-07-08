Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland roundtable: Why the second test will be different

5 minutes to read
Can Ardie Savea and the All Blacks make it 2-0 against Ireland? Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

NZME's stable of writers answer all the big questions ahead of the second test between the All Blacks and Ireland.

What surprised you most about the All Blacks' first test win against Ireland?

Liam Napier:

