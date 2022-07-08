Can Ardie Savea and the All Blacks make it 2-0 against Ireland? Photo / Photosport

NZME's stable of writers answer all the big questions ahead of the second test between the All Blacks and Ireland.

What surprised you most about the All Blacks' first test win against Ireland?

Liam Napier: The final margin of victory. Ireland had won three of the previous five against the All Blacks and Ian Foster's men had seven Covid cases in camp to contend with. All of which conspired to suggest a much tighter test.

Jason Pine: The scoreline. Not a single pre-game prediction I saw had the All Blacks winning by 23. Many didn't have them winning at all.

D'Arcy Waldegrave: The surprise was that there wasn't one. The All Blacks did what the All Blacks do. Smarting from the end of year results in 2021, this team showed why for many a year they are the benchmark in test rugby. Belted by Covid, shouldering the doubts of many, faced with an Irish team that had faith in their ability to win, the ABs steamrolled them.

Kate Wells: Their confidence. It was pleasing to see the All Blacks backing themselves after what was an average end of year tour in 2021.

Saturday night in Dunedin will be different because....

The Irish will need a better defensive performance in the second test. Photo / Photosport

Napier: Forsyth Barr's roofed arena typically produces fast, expansive games. As the weather turns sour in the south, an indoor venue sure is a blessing. Second tests are different prospects, too, as both teams are much more familiar with each other's tactics. Thus, expect a chess match early as pressure points are pressed.

Pine: The Irish are now absolutely desperate. They know defeat here will spell the end of their hopes of a series win and will lift their game to a new level to avoid that. They'll take some confidence from parts of last weekend, and look to avoid a similar blowout from minutes 20-40 which took the game away from them at Eden Park.

Waldegrave:The Irish have had time to settle, to pick over the carrion of the first test, and understand what threat lies in wait. As will the All Blacks. Now the ABs pluck another gear and go into overdrive. The big concern is the ability to keep on the right side of the whistle. It's a fine line between aggressive intent and a card. The lack of Sam Whitelock will give the Irish some food for thought, the All Blacks will adjust accordingly though.

Wells: Ireland won't be happy with their defence from broken play and possession rate from the opening test. I think we'll see their rush defence in full force and a heightened desire to hold on to the ball.

For Ireland to win.....

Napier: Their blueprint is to suffocate, smother, frustrate the All Blacks. Ireland must essentially deny the All Blacks their desired speed of ruck; to slow the pace and defend like demons. On attack, Ireland cannot afford to squander any half chances. At this venue they will need to score 20+ points to defeat the All Blacks.

Pine: They must convert their opportunities. They were close to scoring tries several times last week, only to be held up over the line or drop the ball on the way to it. They must add a more ruthless edge to turn the significant territory and possession they would again hope to enjoy into points.

Waldegrave: The All Blacks would have to walk away from their map. But patience and application and will eventually overcome. If the All Blacks are harried into panicked play, the Irish may win.

Ireland loose forward Peter O'Mahony in action against the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Wells: They need to hold on to the ball. In tests, possession wins games.

The All Black with the most to prove in the second test is...

Napier: Put it this way, Dalton Papalii has the most to gain. Scott Barrett probably has the inside running for the revolving All Blacks six jersey after last week's performance, but a big shift from Papalii could give the selectors a compelling alternative.

Pine: Folau Fakatava. We all know what a powerful one-two halfback punch he and Aaron Smith have provided for the Highlanders and if he can show that same sort of spark for the All Blacks, it'll be a pretty tempting prospect for Ian Foster.

Waldegrave: No All Black should ever find themselves in that situation. Desperation to prove worth in the jersey is a slippery slope. The power of the ABs is in the collective, no individual should ever feel the need to justify their role. The team does that together.

Wells: Quinn Tupaea. He proved a lot of people wrong (including myself) in the first test, but can he back it up in the second? I'm yet to be convinced he is a test-quality player.

Prediction?

Napier: All Blacks by seven. Ireland's desperation to square the series should make for a tighter affair but having maintained faith in those that did the job last week, this All Blacks squad appears in a good space.

Pine: All Blacks to sew up the series under the roof. I think it'll be closer than last week, but the Irish search for a first win on New Zealand soil will continue.

Waldegrave: The All Blacks should comfortably win this exchange. Here's hoping they don't read what I've written and go into this fixture firmly grounded. That will be the case in both counts.

Wells: All Blacks win, but it will be close. 17-15.