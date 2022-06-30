Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

All Blacks coach Ian Foster plans to emerge from home isolation on Saturday – just in time to attend his side's opening test against Ireland at Eden Park.

Scrum coach Greg Feek became the seventh Covid case within the All Blacks in the past week after Foster, assistant coaches John Plumtree, Scott McLeod and Crusaders backs David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan all picked up the virus.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt answered an SOS call to help the All Blacks at training this week, and veteran scrum mentor Mike Cron continued the revolving door of coaching changes to replace Feek on Thursday.

While Richie Mo'unga has recovered from a tummy bug that prevented him from training on Tuesday, the All Blacks were forced to call in Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor, who has been named on the bench, and Blues wing Mark Telea as temporary cover for Havili, Goodhue and Jordan.

After handing the on-the-ground reins to attack coach Brad Mooar while in isolation at his Hamilton home, Foster revealed all going well he will resume his position in the coaching box at Eden Park on Saturday.

"I had a couple of dusty days at the start but I've settled into things well and looking forward to joining the team on Saturday morning as long things go well and I stay the way I am," Foster said after naming his team that features two debutants to confront Ireland.

"I was pretty lucky. The first two nights were cold sweats and sleepless nights. That's pretty normal for an All Blacks head coach for the first test of the year so I wasn't sure whether I was sick or nervous.

"I've got through it pretty lightly. Maybe being distracted with something else on my mind has helped me. Overall the people around the team have done a superb job and made sure I've had enough time to rest in between things."

Ian Foster talks to the media via zoom call while in isolation. Photo / Getty

Foster contributed to meetings from afar via Zoom and he remains confident the seemingly constant setbacks won't derail the All Blacks as they seek to protect their 28-year unbeaten record at Eden Park and revenge for last year's loss to Ireland in Dublin.

"I've probably got to apologise to my wife for my behaviour the past four days but between that and the rolling up the sleeves attitude from our senior players we've done it collectively," Foster said. "It's not the week we planned but it doesn't mean it can't be equally effective.

"It's been a different week with a few disruptions but in two days we've got the start of a special series we've been looking forward to for a long time. We've got massive respect for the Irish and what they've achieved over the past few years so the chance to have them on our shores is something special."