Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

It didn't take long for the gnashing of teeth to start chewing over the major talking point in the All Blacks first team of the year to meet Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Scott Barrett's surprise selection at blindside flanker evokes anxiety from already nervous All Blacks supporters because the only time the Crusaders captain started there previously in his 48 tests, the All Blacks were humbled by England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

That decision three years ago turned heads as it resulted in now All Blacks captain Sam Cane being relegated to the bench.

Barrett's selection against England backfired but the All Blacks were not blown away solely for that reason. Sure, it contributed to the harrowing loss, but the collective failure of the forward pack to match fire-with-fire in the collisions forced the All Blacks on the back foot from the outset.

Clearly, those scars remain. Memories of that fateful day are partly why Barrett's selection sparked such a reaction – along the lines of "if it didn't work then why would it now" - to the point it overshadowed the All Blacks handing test debuts to Leicester Fainga'anuku on the left wing and Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula off the bench.

"He's filled in there a couple of times and played there for the Crusaders. We know he can do it," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said from his home isolation. "He's one of the form players of Super Rugby in the last four-to-six weeks. He's on top of his game.

"I didn't spend too long thinking about the 2019 game. We took some lessons from that but they were learnt a long time ago. This one we were very clear about the strategy. It's something we've talked to Scott before about.

"Apart from his set piece acumen he's bringing a bruising defence and ball carrying – he's probably our most dynamic ball-carrying lock at the moment so we can utilise that a bit at six. He finds the roles similar now apart from a couple of defensive tweaks which we've had to make sure we tidy up."

Scott Barrett starts at No 6 for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England. Photo / Photosport

Foster explained Akira Ioane's exclusion from the 23-man squad is due to a lingering foot injury and that he did not believe inspirational Blues skipper Dalton Papalii, included on the bench, is fully firing following appendix surgery.

Whether the All Blacks continue to use Barrett at six depends on this week's performance but if they start well and win the physical exchanges, the prospect of unleashing Papalii and Sowakula's power off the bench will seriously challenge Ireland's defence in the final quarter.

The risk, however, is the All Blacks are caught short with speed to the breakdown where Irish loosies Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris and Peter O'Mahony will come hard and fast.

"We don't just see it as a stop-gap measure," Foster said. "It's probably been sped up with Akira and Dalton and the injuries they've had it's made that decision a bit easier for us. Having a third big ball carrier in the loose forwards who has a considerable contribution to set piece gives us good options. Is it going to be perfect? There may be a few teething issues but we've got a lot of faith in Scott and the work he's done."

Reflecting on that 2019 semifinal defeat and, indeed, where the All Blacks struggled in successive losses against Ireland and France to end last year, Barrett knows improvements must come and where he can add value.

"Collectively there were a lot of lessons from that game and similarities heading into this week. We didn't win the first 20 minutes, particularly the physicality. England brought it then and we're expecting Ireland are going to be into it from the start," Barrett said.

"The Irish get a lot of momentum and confidence from their lineout so if we can put them under pressure there that can stop a lot of their game. That's something that excites me."

Scott Barrett during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

The other focal areas for the All Blacks will be the aerial battle with Ireland expected to target wings Fainga'anuku and Sevu Reece through Jonathan Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park's boot, and the midfield where Quinn Tupaea starts inside Rieko Ioane and Braydon Ennor is promoted onto the bench after being called into the squad this week. The front row is also a key area, with the All Blacks demanding significant improvements in mobility and set piece dominance from their props.

Foster noted Nepo Laulala was ruled out this week with an ongoing neck complaint, leaving Blues teammate Ofa Tuungafasi in the spotlight after his recent scrummaging issues.

"Ofa was probably the form prop in New Zealand for 80 per cent of Super Rugby and he then had a couple of glitches at the end which he would've learned a lot about. We've got a lot of faith in him. He's big, mobile. George Bower has got better and better over the last two years.

"With the likes of Karl [Tu'inukuafe] it's a chance to utilise him off the bench. He's in a good spot."

Foster acknowledged the All Blacks' typical rust in their first assignments of the year and the Covid disruptions that have claimed seven players and management this week but he is demanding a statement performance in the return to home shores.

"Those last two losses hurt last year but we were beaten by two better teams on the day. We've got to show we can learn and grow through that. We're delighted with the progress. We like the pressure of this series. It's ideal for us to have three tests against Ireland."

All Blacks v Ireland

7.05pm, Saturday, Eden Park

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Braydon Ennor.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Gary Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

Reserves: Dan Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki