Four Kiwis have been named in the Ireland side to face the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

No 10 Johnny Sexton captains the team and is partnered at halfback by New Zealand-born Jamison Gibson-Park.

Winger James Lowe is the other Kiwi in the starting XV, while fellow New Zealand born players Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki, who captained the Irish side that lost to the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday, look set to be injected off the bench.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose make up the midfield, with Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings, while Hugo Keenan starts in the No 15 jersey.

Up front, Andrew Porter returns to the side having missed the final two games of this year's Six Nations through injury. He will pack down alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan at lock. Peter O'Mahony will fill the blindside flanker berth with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No.8.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo / Photosport

Ireland will be hoping to bounce back from a shaky start to their New Zealand tour, where they went down to the Māori All Blacks 32-17 in Hamilton.

But coach Andy Farrell said he doesn't believe the performance will impact the first test against the All Blacks.

"I don't know if that transfers really," Farrell said on Wednesday. "There are 15 guys sat in the stand, ready to train tomorrow. Of course they will watch the game, take the lessons from that, certainly from how the Māori All Blacks played.

"I'm sure those boys feel for their teammates and that they'll prepare properly tomorrow and look forward. There's nothing like sitting and watching a live game and knowing that you've got a chance in three days' time as well so that will stand us in good stead."

Ireland team to face All Blacks

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 57 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 30 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 84 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 17 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 105 caps – captain

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 57 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 20 caps

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

17. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps

18. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps