Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: All Blacks seek 'please explain' over Ardie Savea confusion

4 minutes to read
Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The All Blacks are seeking a please explain from World Rugby officials after Ardie Savea was confined to the sidelines following a series of first half cards in the Dunedin defeat.

Confusion reigned during a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.