Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022.

The All Blacks are seeking a please explain from World Rugby officials after Ardie Savea was confined to the sidelines following a series of first half cards in the Dunedin defeat.

Confusion reigned during a chaotic sequence of events that involved the All Blacks losing Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ofa Tuungafasi to yellow cards and replacement prop Angus Ta'avao to a red card.

Forced to inject two replacement front rowers, the All Blacks substituted loose forwards Dalton Papalii and Ardie Savea at different times. That left the All Blacks with 12 men at one stage - as a result of going to uncontested scrums while two loosehead props, George Bower and Aidan Ross, packed down.

When the time came for Tuungafasi to return to the field, the All Blacks attempted to send Savea back on only for the officials to step in and reject their request which left the influential loose forward out of the match for 50 minutes.

The All Blacks believe it should have been their decision whether Papalii or Savea returned – and the officials are believed to have acknowledged their mistake at halftime yet they decided to stick with their decision.

Following their 23-12 defeat that squared the three-test series, the All Blacks have emailed World Rugby boss Joel Jutge for an explanation.

"There was clearly confusion around the red card and what could happen after that," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said on Sunday as the team prepared to fly to Wellington. "To be fair to everyone it was a revolving door for a little while. We're seeking clarification. What happened was not what we thought should happen.

"There's no doubt we wanted Ardie to go back on."

Referee Jaco Peyper checks with his officials regarding the availibility of Ardie Savea of New Zealand after a New Zealand red card. Photo / Getty Images.

England head coach Eddie Jones, following his side's 25-17 victory against the Wallabies in Brisbane that featured two yellow cards for attempted intercepts, said the game was spiralling out of control and stressed the need for common sense to return.

Jones also advocated for the 20-minute red card, favoured by the Southern Hemisphere nations but rejected by World Rugby, to be revisited.

While accepting the rulings against the All Blacks, Foster echoed Jones' frustrations.

"Personally I think it's gone too far. We're in danger of turning the game into a card festival. There were clearly strong messages sent out last week. There was a feeling we should have had four yellow cards last week. It seemed to be the mindset that went into this game.

"When you look at our cards we get the Leicester one. That's incredibly unfortunate but they're the rules. Ofa we accept and Angus most people could see a change in direction, a big prop reacting and a collision that's unfortunate.

"Clearly we've got to get better. There's a few situations we're going to go and ask why it didn't happen our way but that's a normal process. When you lose it sounds like you're sulking but we'll get clarity on the equitable side of the game."

Ta'avao will face an automatic judicial hearing for his red card. Regardless of that outcome, he is expected to be ruled out of the decider in Wellington after his heavy head knock.

Foster also confirmed Blues wing Caleb Clarke would not feature this week as he continues to progress his return from a problematic hamstring issue.

The news appears more positive for All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock, however, with Foster suggesting the early signs were "looking positive".

Whitelock will train lightly with the team this week, before undergoing HIA testing 12 days after sustaining the head knock in the first test.

Should Whitelock return, Scott Barrett is likely to shift back to blindside in but one change to the starting team seeking redemption.