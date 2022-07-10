Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

When Beauden Barrett scored on the stroke of halftime to bring the All Blacks within three points of Ireland, Johnny Sexton had one thought.

"At halftime I thought 'oh my God'" the Irish captain said.

For 39 minutes, his side had been on top of the All Blacks, playing the possession and territory game well to keep their hosts from having any real attacking opportunities. While Ireland only managed to score 10 points in the first half, they took advantage of several All Blacks cards to take control of the game.

So, when Barrett scored an opportunistic try late in the period, the threat of another comeback win for the hosts loomed large.

But it was the Irish who went on with the job, claiming a 23-12 win for the nation's first victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

A week removed from relinquishing an early lead to fall to a big loss, there were no such issues from Ireland in Dunedin as they stuck to their game plan and executed well to starve the All Blacks of possession and ultimately get the better of them.

Ireland players celebrate victory at the final whistle. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"Any time you create a little bit of history it means a lot," Sexton said. "It's a very, very special day for everyone in the country. We talk about it a lot; we talk about making people at home feel proud of us, and it's right at the top of our list.

"The reaction in the second half was superb. To score with 14 men – obviously against 14 – but to bounce back the way we did, we stayed in the moment. It wasn't perfect, we feel we could have played better in parts, but it's a very special day."

With Ireland taking a famous victory, next weekend's test in Wellington has been set up as a series decider. However, the Irish will first have to navigate a midweek test against the Māori All Blacks on Tuesday night – the second match between the two on the tour.

Andrew Porter of Ireland scores a try. Photo / Getty Images.

The Māori All Blacks won the first meeting between the two on June 29 with a 32-17 win in Hamilton, and have named a strong team for the second match between the two which includes 78-test All Black TJ Perenara, and rising stars such as Cullen Grace and Ollie Norris.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's test, coach Andy Farrell said having five matches booked across three weeks gave his side the opportunity for a unique preparation.

"There's bigger things to think about in regards to this tour for us. Some of the young lads in that changing room, they've been inspired by these lot who want to get back out there on Tuesday night and perform well against the Māori.

"These lads have taken a lot of pain, that's what we've put them under – the pressure of taking them out of their comfort zone. The weeks have been totally different to what they've been used to before because of us trying to play five games in such a short space of time. There's been no whinging. They've been mentally really tough and they'll back the lads up as well to make sure they're in good form for Tuesday night."