All Blacks speak to the media after the team announcement. Video / Mike Scott

Here we are, again. Back in the recurring cycle of hope, lost faith, frustration. New destination, same theme: where art thou All Blacks?

The blueprint of the supposed Ellis Park turning point seems a lifetime ago. That trumpeted new dawn from NZ Rugby headquarters faded faster than it rose on the Johannesburg highveld.

From another historic low, in Scott Robertson country, no less, to Ian Foster's home town.

Surely, if the All Blacks are going to perform for their embattled coach it is here, in his backyard, where he guided Waikato from first five-eighth through 148 games, as the intense scrutiny on his tenure returns a mere two weeks after his knife-edge retention through to next year's World Cup.

"She's a tough job to get away from, particularly in a test week," the resolute Foster said this week, cutting a relaxed figure as he wandered Waikato Stadium with his grandson yesterday. "I haven't wanted to get away but it's good to be home. There's nothing like sleeping in your own bed. I've loved that. I've figured out my wife still loves me which is important.

"I'm really proud of being from this region. It's been a big part of my rugby so there's a whole lot of pride about being involved with the All Blacks in this part of the world. Personally I'd love nothing better than to put a performance on the park that shows that."

Sam Cane of the All Blacks is replaced during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

To achieve that the All Blacks must again rise from the depths of the disillusionment after their last quarter collapse in the maiden home loss to the Pumas.

Once more the All Blacks are charged with starting the restoration of their revered legacy, and starving off consuming pressure.

Sound familiar? That's because Foster's All Blacks have lost six of their last eight tests. Only twice in their storied 119-year history – 1949 and 1998 - has this team suffered more defeats in a single season. Seven more tests await this year, too. Five of those away from home.

For those at the coalface attempting to forge through troubled times there is an emotive baggage to shed each week. That comes with the expectation, the weight of history.

Like his deeply loyal coach, Sam Cane's captaincy and the balance of the loose forwards continues to be a focal flashpoint.

Cane was outwardly emotional on the sideline as the whistle sounded on the Ellis Park triumph, only to be left fronting another losing press conference two weeks later in Christchurch.

"The highs and lows of professional sport are real," Cane said, candidly. "The highs of something like that and the low of last week, it tests your resilience and character. You've got to pick yourself back up and focus on what's important and go again. There's no point sulking or dwelling on things. When you put all your energies into things you can control that helps. You've got to front up and own it."

While such a grim backdrop is now commonplace for increasingly dispirited supporters, this remains uncharted territory for these All Blacks. Never before have they experienced a comparable nosedive.

Lose this weekend and they will be staring into the abyss of another public purge.

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Dane Coles, the straight-shooting 82-test veteran, offered a typically succinct summation of the challenge confronting the All Blacks as forecast rain beckons.

"It's a unique situation being in this team and what we're going through. This is a place this team hasn't been," Coles said. "Everyone has to stand up, take accountability. If someone comes at you for not doing the job right you've got to get on with it and take the feedback on board.

"By Saturday you've got to be clear and free. There's a lot of stuff happening but it's important to enjoy the occasion and do your job."

Results aside, the All Blacks have threatened signs of genuine improvement - evidence they are not, in fact, broken beyond repair. Their new-look scrum was supremely dominant last week. They claimed the opening try against the Pumas through a powerful maul. Those elements under forwards coach Jason Ryan have vastly improved.

At this point, though, results are all that matters. Projections of development and rebuilding don't wash with performances so consistently patchy.

In the 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland the All Blacks clicked for 20 minutes in the first and third tests. They lost the lead late at Ellis Park but summoned the composure to score two tries in the final 10 minutes. Last week they dominated the first half, and scored three points in the second.

These wild fluctuations; the ongoing issues at the breakdown, with discipline, the three wayward lineouts at the death last week, substitution mistakes, Foster's criticism of on-field decision making and the attack searching for its identity all leave the vocal majority unconvinced about any form of progress.

Argentina celebrate after Juan Martin Gonzalez scores a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Pumas coach Michael Cheika is savvy enough to discredit the notion that this All Blacks team is a lesser version of those before them.

Yet as the unwanted records stack like Jenga blocks, it is impossible to shake the sense the All Blacks are more vulnerable – certainly in the professional era – than they've ever been.

"There's absolutely no benefit for any of us to be thinking like that at all," Cheika said. "I've read the book once, the Gates of Fire. This is a little bit like 300. We're here, there's just a few of us, and everyone in New Zealand is coming at us. This week is not going to be any different.

"They had to get through several battles to achieve what they wanted in that story and we've got to do the same and every battle will get harder as they go along. This is one of them.

"We're about as underdog as they get. You win once so no one then expects you to win again. The guys who need to believe we can do it is us. That's what we need to go into the game with."

At this low ebb the All Blacks appear to be fighting battles within as much as they are the opposition.

After naming an unchanged starting team Foster was asked what if this week doesn't go to plan, and the All Blacks can't deliver a happy homecoming.

"I don't think like that," Foster replied. "I'm an optimist."

Those among All Blacks fans are nearing extinction. It's now or never to start winning them back.