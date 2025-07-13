Samara Maxwell celebrates victory in Andorra. Photo / Decathlon Ford Racing

In her first year as an elite, Kiwi mountain biker Samara Maxwell produced a performance of extraordinary proportions to grab victory in the latest round of the UCI MTB World Cup cross-country at Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Maxwell (Decathlon Ford) led early, came down twice on the treacherous rock descent, but fought back, only to lose further time with a rear wheel change from a puncture.

The Paris Olympian had to close the gap for a third time, and found the last of her reserves to move her way back to the leading group. The Taupō rider waited for her best opportunity, fighting her way clear late on the last lap to win.

She won ultimately by nine seconds from Swiss rider Alessandra Keller with Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds third, after the pair led the attack with Italian Martina Berta for much of the race.

“If you want to win a World Cup you have to attack. No one is going to let you have it,” said Maxwell.