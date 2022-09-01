All Blacks speak to the media after the team announcement. Video / Mike Scott

The kicking strategy of the All Blacks will be under the spotlight as the side attempts to reverse its historic home defeat against the Pumas on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was highly critical of his side's lack of attacking variety – specifically their intent to continually run at the staunch Pumas defence rather than embrace kicking options during the final quarter malaise in Christchurch.

Striking the balance between run, kick, pass as the All Blacks come to grips with Joe Schmidt's new attacking strategies proved problematic last week.

The All Blacks made 24 kicks in the match, with only five of those contestable. Despite dominating territory and possession, they scored three points in the second half after leading 15-6 at one point in the first spell.

Aaron Smith says the All Blacks need to do a better job at making opponents play a style of rugby they are not comfortable with or prepared for. Photo / Photosport

As one of the backline directors charged with leading that balance, All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith offered insight into where improvements have been demanded.

"As we've seen from the northern hemisphere and teams so far in the Rugby Championship, they want to give us the ball. They don't really want to play, and they are attacking our breakdown," Smith noted. "If you attack with the ball for long periods of time, you give them opportunities and they're taking them.

"Variation was something we looked at during our review – that we can use our kicking game, use the ball to pressure teams and turn them around.

"It's key to be really aligned around our identity and how we want to play. It isn't wise trying to hold the ball for long periods of time if we're not going anywhere.

"Argentina weren't trying to win the game - they were trying not to lose it. They use their defence for that and we played into their hands in that sense. They didn't go beyond four or five phases at all, so they don't want the ball. We need to be able to turn them around and play the game they don't want to.

"There's plenty of opportunities, plenty of space to turn them around, but also around using the ball in wider channels to spread them out. We've got to be better at the breakdown and attacking together."

Joe Schmidt has brought his characteristically firm hand to All Blacks training sessions. Photo / Photosport

In his two weeks on the ground, Schmidt has proven a demanding influence at training – yet the All Blacks are still clearly adjusting to his new perspective.

"Joe sees the game differently. He sees things that only Joe sees. He reminds me a lot of Wayne Smith in terms of his intensity and level of detail," Smith said. "If you don't know your homework, he calls you out pretty quick. He brings that without having to say too much either."

After just two wins from their last eight tests, Smith acknowledged the public pressure on the All Blacks to rectify their form but the test centurion maintains the elusive formula is not far away.

"Everyone has got the knives out, throwing them at us. We don't mind that. The pressure we're putting on ourselves as leaders and a group, we're walking towards that.

"In the last month we've made massive strides in our defence. Our forwards have given us an amazing platform through the scrum and lineout.

"It's coming. We're really excited about playing the Argies again. That's the beauty of the Rugby Championship, you get two shots at them. They got the first one, they've got to come to Hamilton. Trust me, there's a lot of boys ready to play on Saturday to try and fix this and make it right."